Florida vs. Texas Prediction: Can Longhorns win by 3+ TDs?

Unranked Florida heads to Austin to face #5 Texas at 12:00 PM ET on ABC on Saturday afternoon. Can the Longhorns cover the 21.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Florida vs. Texas betting prediction.

Florida is 4-4 straight up this season and 5-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Kentucky, and their worst loss came against Texas A&M.

Texas is 7-1 straight up this season and 5-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Vanderbilt, and their only loss came against Georgia.

Florida vs. Texas Matchup & Betting Odds

125 Florida Gators (+21.5) at 126 Texas Longhorns (-21.5); o/u 47.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Florida vs. Texas Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 71% of bets are on Florida. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Florida Gators Game Notes

Gators starting running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (lower body) is doubtful to play against the Longhorns this weekend. Johnson has 70 carries for 373 yards and 4 touchdowns this season.

Florida starting quarterback Graham Mertz suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2024 season. His backup is true freshman DJ Lagway. Lagway was carted off the field against Georgia last weekend with a hamstring injury.

Despite that, Gators head coach Billy Napier said that Lagway will be a game-time decision on whether or not he’s going to play this weekend. The hamstring injury apparently wasn’t as severe as the team initially thought. If Lagway can’t go, Florida will likely use redshirt freshman Aidan Warner at QB. He posted a QBR of 9.5 on 22 pass attempts in relief of Lagway last Saturday.

Texas Longhorns Game Notes

Longhorns defensive end Colton Vasek is doubtful to play this Saturday with an undisclosed injury. He has 6 total tackles and 2 sacks this season.

Texas defensive back Andrew Mukuba (undisclosed), wide receiver Isaiah Bond (undisclosed), and defensive lineman Vernon Broughton (suspension) are all probable to play against Florida this weekend. Bond has recorded 380 receiving yards this year while Broughton has recorded 16 total tackles on the campaign.

Florida vs. Texas Betting Trends

Florida is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

The Gators are 4-2 ATS as an underdog this season.

Texas is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

Texas is 15-16-1 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2021 season.

Florida vs. Texas Betting Prediction

Florida is the team that simply won’t die. After getting blasted 41-17 at home by Miami to open the season, the Gators have slowly clawed their way back to respectability. They’ve shown enough fight that head coach Billy Napier will be back next season, according to the school’s athletic department. The Gators have also covered 5 straight games including road contests at Tennessee and at Georgia. This is a good spot for the Gators on Saturday.

Texas is coming off of a bye week, but that might not necessarily be a good thing. Since Steve Sarkisian became the head coach in 2021, the Longhorns are 2-3 ATS after a bye week and just 2-2 ATS with the rest advantage. It could also be easy for Texas to take this Florida team for granted, as the Gators have exactly 0 ranked wins this season. The public is backing the Gators, and so am I. I’m taking Florida and the points on the road in Austin on Saturday afternoon.