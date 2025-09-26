Florida State vs Virginia SGP Picks & Parlay Build

Florida State vs Virginia SGP — we’ve built a data-driven Same Game Parlay for tonight in Charlottesville that ties player usage to pace and defensive matchups, plus how public tickets and line moves frame the risk. For live context, keep the CFB public betting trends and the College Football hub open.

Game Snapshot — Florida State vs Virginia SGP

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Virginia Cavaliers

Florida State Seminoles at Virginia Cavaliers Kick: Friday, Sept. 26, 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 26, 7:00 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, VA)

Opening vs. Current Odds

Spread: Open FSU −7 → Now ~FSU −7

Open FSU −7 → Now ~FSU −7 Moneyline: Open ~FSU −260 / UVA +215 → Now similar band (~FSU −260 / UVA +215)

Open ~FSU −260 / UVA +215 → Now similar band (~FSU −260 / UVA +215) Total: Open 60.0–60.5 → Now ~60.5

Public Betting (Tickets Only)

ATS tickets: ~67% on Florida State (spread)

Same Game Parlay — Florida State vs Virginia SGP Build

Trell Harris (UVA) Over 54.5 receiving yards — perimeter usage + target share vs. man looks; FSU’s explosive-play profile invites a few deep shots.

— perimeter usage + target share vs. man looks; FSU’s explosive-play profile invites a few deep shots. Thomas Castellanos (FSU) Over 45.5 rushing yards — designed runs + scrambles vs. a UVA front that can widen rush lanes.

— designed runs + scrambles vs. a UVA front that can widen rush lanes. Virginia +6.5 (Alt Spread) — buying the hook off 7; tickets lean to FSU but pricing has held, suggesting UVA resistance at home.

Buy/Sell Points & Alt Paths — Florida State vs Virginia

Harris yards: buy up to 57.5; sell down to 49.5 if juice > −135.

buy up to 57.5; sell down to 49.5 if juice > −135. Castellanos rush: buy up to 49.5; sell down to 41.5 if steam hits.

buy up to 49.5; sell down to 41.5 if steam hits. Side leg: prefer UVA +6.5/+7.5; if drift to FSU −6.5 flat, pivot to Over 58.5.

Injuries & Weather — Florida State vs Virginia

Injuries: No new headline absences for FSU starters; UVA with no fresh downgrades.

No new headline absences for FSU starters; UVA with no fresh downgrades. Weather: Mid-70s, light wind; neutral for passing/rushing props.

Risk Management Notes

Correlation: Harris Over + UVA alt spread correlate with competitive script.

Harris Over + UVA alt spread correlate with competitive script. Hedge: If pre-kick total steams 61.5+, scale Harris exposure or pivot to Under 62.5.

If pre-kick total steams 61.5+, scale Harris exposure or pivot to Under 62.5. Live plan: If FSU starts fast, look for live Harris alt 60.5+ at plus money.

