Florida International vs. UTEP CFB Prediction: Can FIU cover 3 in a row?

Florida International heads to El Paso to face UTEP at 9:00 PM ET on CBSSN on Wednesday night. Can the Miners cover the 7-point spread as home underdogs this week? Keep reading for our Florida International vs. UTEP betting prediction.

Florida International is 2-4 straight up this season and 4-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Louisiana Tech, and their worst loss came against Monmouth.

UTEP is 0-6 straight up this season and 1-5 against the spread. They have yet to win a game this season, and their worst loss came against Southern Utah.

Florida International vs. UTEP Matchup & Betting Odds

309 Florida International Panthers (-7) at 310 UTEP Miners (+7); o/u 47.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

TV: CBS Sports Network

Florida International vs. UTEP Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 78% of bets are on Florida International. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Florida International Panthers Game Notes

Panthers sophomore quarterback Keyone Jenkins had a decent game in his team’s 31-24 overtime loss to Liberty last week. In that contest, the Miami native completed 19 of 29 passes for 0 touchdowns and 1 interception. Jenkins also ran the ball 8 times for 11 yards and a touchdown.

FIU wide receiver Eric Rivers also played well against Liberty last week. The junior from Chattanooga recorded 5 catches for a game-high 95 yards in the defeat. Rivers leads Florida International in receiving yards (448) and receiving touchdowns (3) this season.

UTEP Miners Game Notes

Miners running back Ezell Jolly had a big day in his club’s 44-17 loss to Western Kentucky last Thursday. In that contest, the 6’1” freshman recorded 27 carries for 119 yards and 2 receptions for 21 yards. Jolly is second on the team in rushing this season with 195 yards.

UTEP sophomore Kenny Odom made the most of his lone touch against the Hilltoppers last Thursday. In that contest, the Savannah, GA native caught 1 pass for 76 yards and a touchdown. On the season, Odom leads the team in receiving yards (435) and receiving touchdowns (4).

Florida International vs. UTEP Betting Trends

Florida International is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

The Panthers are 6-3 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

UTEP is 1-6 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2022 season.

UTEP is 2-3 ATS as a home underdog since the start of last season.

The under is 11-7 in UTEP’s games since the start of last season.

Florida International vs. UTEP Betting Prediction

It’s looking like 2024 is going to be a long year for UTEP. The Miners are 0-6 straight up and 1-5 ATS this season. The only game they covered was against Liberty. The Miners were 24-point underdogs in that game and only lost by 18 points, 28-10. The underlying numbers do not paint a pretty picture for UTEP in this game.

The Miners have an average scoring margin of -21.6 points per game this season. That figure ranks 124th in the FBS this year. What’s worse, UTEP is 116th in points per play margin, 119th in yards per play, 100th in opponent yards per play, 117th in average turnover margin per game, and 103rd in second-half points allowed per game.

Since UTEP covered against Liberty, they lost their next game by 10 points, the following game by 20 points, and the game after that by 27 points. For UTEP, the margins are getting wider, irrespective of the opponents they’ve been facing.

On top of all of that, the Miners will have the rest disadvantage in this game. They last played on Thursday, October 10, while FIU last played on Tuesday, October 8. For all of those reasons, I’m laying the points with the Panthers on Wednesday.