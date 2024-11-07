Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Prediction:

American Athletic Conference foes clash in Thursday’s Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET. With the Pirates laying 7.5 points and the total sitting at 57, what’s the smart bet tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Florida Atlantic Owls (+7.5) at East Carolina Pirates (-7.5); o/u 57

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 7, 2024

Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, NC

TV: ESPN2

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on East Carolina. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Fancher solid in loss to South Florida

Cam Fancher was 22-for-42 passing for 306 yards and one touchdown during Friday’s 44-21 defeat against South Florida. He also had 15 rushes for 23 yards. Fancher had a decent day in Friday’s loss as he threw for over 300 yards for the second time this season, both of which have come in his last three games. He also tossed one touchdown, a 63-yard pass to CJ Campbell in the third quarter. Fancher was disappointing on the ground though as he rushed for just 23 yards on 15 attempts and lost a fumble in his second straight game. However, the fact that he’s flashed big passing games multiple times gives him higher upside for the rest of the season.

Houser lights up Temple

Katin Houser completed 16 of 29 passes for 269 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions during Saturday’s 56-34 win over Temple. Houser made his second straight start Saturday and lit up his conference foe. He threw five touchdowns, to five different receivers, as his team put up a season-high 56 points. Although he did throw two interceptions, his five touchdown passes will certainly catch the eyes of his coach. After two straight strong outings, it’s likely that Houser will start the rest of the season over Jake Garcia. Given what he’s shown in his two starts and the fact that he has three favorable matchups coming up, he’s a decent option for the rest of the season.

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Florida Atlantic’s last 6 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 8 of Florida Atlantic’s last 11 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 4 of East Carolina’s last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of East Carolina’s last 9 games at home

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Prediction

Take East Carolina. Let’s start with the metrics. The Owls rank 119th in overall efficiency, which puts them as one of the worst teams in college football. They rank 119th in offensive efficiency and 100th in defensive efficiency. The Owls are also just 1-4 against the spread over their last five games, while the Pirates have covered in three of their last four games. These two teams met a year ago at FAU and ECU won outright 22-7 as a 7.5-point underdog.

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Prediction: ECU PIRATES -7.5