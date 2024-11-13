Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio Prediction:

MAC rivals clash at Peden Stadium for Wednesday night’s Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the Bobcats laying 10.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 50.5 points, what’s the best bet on the board tonight in Ohio?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Eastern Michigan Eagles (+10.5) at Ohio Bobcats (-10.5); o/u 50.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Peden Stadium, Athens, OH

TV: ESPN2

Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio Public Betting: Bettors leaning towards Eagles

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Eastern Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Snyder tosses two touchdowns vs. Toledo

Cole Snyder completed 24 of 45 passes for 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 29-28 loss to Toledo. He also had 12 rushes for 65 yards. Snyder was solid throughout the close matchup, but a failed two-point conversion after the final seconds touchdown gave him a loss. The senior quarterback now has 200 or more passing yards in ever game since Week 4, and he has two or more passing touchdowns in the last three games.

Navarro adds rushing touchdown in blowout win

Parker Navarro completed 14 of 24 passes for 142 yards during Wednesday’s 41-0 win against Kent State. He also had eight rushes for 41 yards with one touchdown. Navarro was questionable with an undisclosed injury heading into the matchup, but he seemed to be fine as he led the Bobcats to a blowout victory. The senior quarterback didn’t need to be relied on much throughout the game due to the nature of the outing, but he did punch in a rushing score at the end of the first half. He should have more chances to dish the rock when Ohio takes on Eastern Michigan at home this upcoming week.

Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Eastern Michigan’s last 5 games

Eastern Michigan is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

Ohio is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Ohio is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games when playing Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio Prediction

Take Eastern Michigan. The Eagles are 7-2 against the number this season. They nearly upset Toledo as a 10-point underdog last week, which gave them a 4-1 ATS record as an underdog this season. I know Ohio has covered in back-to-back games, but the Bobcats throttled a horrible Kent State team last Saturday and an average MAC opponent in the Buffalo Bulls. Tonight will be competitive.

Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio Prediction: EASTERN MICHIGAN EAGLES +10.5