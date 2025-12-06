Duke vs. Virginia Picks: Will Cavaliers punch ticket to CFP with ACC title win?

The ACC has brought the most controversy this season as it pertains to the college football playoff. On Saturday night, we’ll finally have a resolution as it pertains to the conference, when Duke takes on Virginia in the ACC title game. Will the Cavaliers roll? Or will the Blue Devils pull off the upset? Check out our Duke vs. Virginia Picks and preview for a full breakdown.

Duke vs. Virginia — Game Day Information

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Kickoff (ET): 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, North Carolina (ACC Championship neutral site)

TV / Streaming: ABC (national broadcast)

Duke vs. Virginia Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Duke +4 58 +150 Virginia -4 58 -180

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Duke 35% +2.5 +4 Virginia 65% -2.5 -4

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Duke vs. Virginia Injury Report

Duke has a few players listed as questionable, including WR A. Anthony, CB L. Callahan, LB N. Morris Jr., and several offensive linemen (N. Kutufaris, E. Scott, M. Sahakian). Safety T. Moore is also questionable, and LB E. Schaper is out. These designations indicate Duke’s depth on offense and defense could be impacted if multiple questionables sit out.

Virginia’s injury list includes questionable DL T. Simmons, CB D. Walker, and S A. Jones, with several season-long outs at skill and line positions already accounted for. The Cavaliers still maintain their primary offensive weapons, but depth limitations could influence rotations late in a high-intensity championship game.

Duke vs. Virginia Picks

Virginia -4 is a strong play for several reasons. First, the Cavaliers have dominated Duke in recent matchups, both in overall production and efficiency, and they are equipped to exploit Duke’s depth issues along the defensive line and in the secondary. Second, Virginia’s balanced offensive attack — led by Chandler Morris — can control tempo and sustain drives, forcing Duke into high-risk situations that could lead to turnovers or quick-strike points.

Expect Virginia to execute methodically while leveraging depth advantages and situational coaching adjustments. Duke may respond with bursts of speed and passing plays, but the Cavaliers’ overall depth and efficiency should maintain a consistent lead.

Projected final score: Virginia 28 — Duke 21

