Duke vs. Miami Prediction: Can Miami keep winning?

Unranked Duke heads to Miami to face the #5 Hurricanes at 12:00 PM ET on ABC on Saturday afternoon. Can the Hurricanes cover the 21-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Duke vs. Miami betting prediction.

Duke is 6-2 straight up this season and 5-2-1 against the spread. Their best win came against North Carolina, and their worst loss came against Georgia Tech.

Miami is 8-0 straight up this season and 4-3-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Louisville, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Duke vs. Miami Matchup & Betting Odds

337 Duke Blue Devils (+21) at 338 Miami Hurricanes (-21); o/u 54.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 2, 2024

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Duke vs. Miami Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 81% of bets are on Duke. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Duke Blue Devils Game Notes

Blue Devils running back Jaquez Moore is questionable for Saturday’s game with a leg injury. Moore has 14 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown in 3 games of action for Duke this year.

Duke tight end Nicky Dalmolin (undisclosed), wide receiver Jayden Moore (knee), and tight end Jeremiah Hasley (lower body) will all sit out Saturday’s road clash with Miami. Dalmolin will likely be the biggest loss of that group as he has 11 catches for 167 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.

Miami Hurricanes Game Notes

Hurricanes defensive back Damari Brown, offensive lineman Ryan Rodriguez, defensive back Ryan Mack, and defensive back Isaiah Thomas are all listed as questionable with undisclosed injuries for this weekend’s game. Rodriguez is listed as the team’s starting left guard and Brown is listed as the team’s backup nickel back on the depth chart.

Miami running back Damien Martinez had his best game as a member of the Hurricanes last weekend. In his club’s 36-14 win over Florida State, Martinez logged 15 carries for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also caught 1 pass for 21 yards. Martinez leads the Hurricanes in rushing with 529 yards this season.

Duke vs. Miami Betting Trends

Duke is 20-24-2 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2019 season.

The Blue Devils are 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games against Miami.

Miami is 9-1 straight-up in their last 10 games overall.

Miami is 15-6 straight-up since the start of last season.

Duke vs. Miami Betting Prediction

Miami’s offensive is as explosive as any team in the country. The Hurricanes rank 6th nationally in points per play, 23rd in yards per point, 1st in points per game, 1st in yards per play, and 1st in yards per game this season. They are led by QB Cam Ward who has thrown for 2,746 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions this season. He’s also recorded 186 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns on the campaign. Ward’s total QBR of 91.0 ranks third in the FBS this year, and he has a legitimate chance to win the Heisman Trophy in 2024. I don’t think that Duke can slow down this Miami offense, so I’m backing the Canes at home in this one.