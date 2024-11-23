Colorado vs. Kansas Prediction: Will We See a Lot of Points?

The Kansas Jayhawks look to play spoiler for the third straight week when they host the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks have won two straight games and come into this matchup with a 4-6 record. Colorado is on a 4 game win streak and enter Saturday with an 8-2 record. They are currently 2.5 point road favorites and this Colorado vs. Kansas matchup kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Colorado Buffaloes (-2.5) at Kansas Jayhawks (+2.5) o/u 59.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 23, 2024

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Split

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 50% of bets are on each team. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Colorado Buffaloes

The Buffaloes have won four straight games with the latest being a 49-24 victory over Utah. Shedeur Sanders completed 30 of 41 pass attempts for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had an interception and lost a fumble. Isaiah Augustave had 7 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Travis Hunter had 5 catches for 55 yards and also took a reverse to the house. The defense had 3 interceptions and only allowed 31 rushing yards on 30 carries.

Kansas Jayhawks

The Jayhawks are not your average 4-6 football team. They suffered some very tough losses early on this season but have gotten hot, winning 3 of their last 4, including two straight wins over ranked opponents. Last week they handed BYU their first loss of the season in a 17-13 matchup. Jalon Daniels completed 12 passes for 169 yards and had an interception. Devin Neal had 14 carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns. The defense had an interception and a fumble recovery.

Colorado vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Colorado is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 6-3-1 in Colorado’s last 10 games

Kansas is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Colorado

The OVER is 6-1 in Kansas’ last 7 games

Colorado vs. Kansas Prediction:

Take the over 59.5 in this game. Colorado is averaging 34.4 points per game this season. They have hit 41 and 49 in their last two games and 34+ in their last 4 games. The Buffaloes defense has also given up 23+ points in the last 3 games. On the other side Kansas is averaging 28 points per game and have scored 27+ in 6 of their last 7 games. They will look to get back on track after struggling against a very solid BYU defense but they still managed to put up 17 points. The defense is allowing 27 points per game and have given up 27+ in 5 of their last 7 games. The Jayhawks have nothing to lose in this matchup and will be leaving everything on the field.

Colorado vs. Kansas Prediction: Over 59.5