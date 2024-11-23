Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NCAAF Articles

    Colorado vs. Kansas Prediction: Will We See a Lot of Points?

    Duke JamesBy
    Iowa State vs. Kansas

    The Kansas Jayhawks look to play spoiler for the third straight week when they host the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks have won two straight games and come into this matchup with a 4-6 record. Colorado is on a 4 game win streak and enter Saturday with an 8-2 record. They are currently 2.5 point road favorites and this Colorado vs. Kansas matchup kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Colorado Buffaloes (-2.5) at Kansas Jayhawks (+2.5) o/u 59.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 23, 2024

    GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

    TV: FOX

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Split

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 50% of bets are on each team. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Colorado Buffaloes

    The Buffaloes have won four straight games with the latest being a 49-24 victory over Utah. Shedeur Sanders completed 30 of 41 pass attempts for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had an interception and lost a fumble. Isaiah Augustave had 7 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Travis Hunter had 5 catches for 55 yards and also took a reverse to the house. The defense had 3 interceptions and only allowed 31 rushing yards on 30 carries.  

    Kansas Jayhawks

    The Jayhawks are not your average 4-6 football team. They suffered some very tough losses early on this season but have gotten hot, winning 3 of their last 4, including two straight wins over ranked opponents. Last week they handed BYU their first loss of the season in a 17-13 matchup. Jalon Daniels completed 12 passes for 169 yards and had an interception. Devin Neal had 14 carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns. The defense had an interception and a fumble recovery.  

    Colorado is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games  

    The OVER is 6-3-1 in Colorado’s last 10 games

    Kansas is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Colorado

    The OVER is 6-1 in Kansas’ last 7 games

    Colorado vs. Kansas Prediction:

    Take the over 59.5 in this game. Colorado is averaging 34.4 points per game this season. They have hit 41 and 49 in their last two games and 34+ in their last 4 games. The Buffaloes defense has also given up 23+ points in the last 3 games. On the other side Kansas is averaging 28 points per game and have scored 27+ in 6 of their last 7 games. They will look to get back on track after struggling against a very solid BYU defense but they still managed to put up 17 points. The defense is allowing 27 points per game and have given up 27+ in 5 of their last 7 games. The Jayhawks have nothing to lose in this matchup and will be leaving everything on the field.   

    Colorado vs. Kansas Prediction: Over 59.5

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com