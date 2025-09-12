Colorado vs Houston Prediction: Can the Buffs Pull the Road Upset?

This Colorado vs Houston prediction previews the Big 12 opener in Houston. The Cougars host Colorado in a game that shapes up as a fairly tight matchup on paper — tempo and the ground game should determine game flow.
Game Info
- Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at Houston Cougars
- Date: Friday, September 12, 2025
- Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Stadium: TDECU Stadium — Houston, TX
- TV: ESPN
Betting Odds & Market Info
- Spread: Colorado +4
- Total (O/U): 45
track ticket/money splits at the College Football Public Betting Chart.
Quick Matchup Notes
- Houston: Strong home run game and a physical rushing attack have driven the Cougars’ offense; their QB-run dynamics and workhorse back give them a reliable short-yardage engine.
- Colorado: The Buffs counter with a ground-focused plan of their own and a willingness to shorten games; if Colorado can avoid turnovers and win the line-of-scrimmage, they force Houston to sustain long drives.
- Key factor: Which team wins the trenches and controls third-down differentials — that will dictate possessions and scoring opportunities.
Prediction & Best Bet
Predicted Score: Houston 24, Colorado 20
Best Bet: Colorado +4
Why: Colorado’s ball-control style is built to keep games close, and the extra half-point off the key number of three makes the Buffs the value side.