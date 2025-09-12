Colorado vs Houston Prediction: Can the Buffs Pull the Road Upset?

This Colorado vs Houston prediction previews the Big 12 opener in Houston. The Cougars host Colorado in a game that shapes up as a fairly tight matchup on paper — tempo and the ground game should determine game flow.

Game Info

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at Houston Cougars

Colorado Buffaloes at Houston Cougars Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Stadium: TDECU Stadium — Houston, TX

TDECU Stadium — Houston, TX TV: ESPN

Betting Odds & Market Info

Spread: Colorado +4

Colorado +4 Total (O/U): 45

Quick Matchup Notes

Houston: Strong home run game and a physical rushing attack have driven the Cougars’ offense; their QB-run dynamics and workhorse back give them a reliable short-yardage engine.

Strong home run game and a physical rushing attack have driven the Cougars’ offense; their QB-run dynamics and workhorse back give them a reliable short-yardage engine. Colorado: The Buffs counter with a ground-focused plan of their own and a willingness to shorten games; if Colorado can avoid turnovers and win the line-of-scrimmage, they force Houston to sustain long drives.

The Buffs counter with a ground-focused plan of their own and a willingness to shorten games; if Colorado can avoid turnovers and win the line-of-scrimmage, they force Houston to sustain long drives. Key factor: Which team wins the trenches and controls third-down differentials — that will dictate possessions and scoring opportunities.

Prediction & Best Bet

Predicted Score: Houston 24, Colorado 20

Best Bet: Colorado +4

Why: Colorado’s ball-control style is built to keep games close, and the extra half-point off the key number of three makes the Buffs the value side.