BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Facebook Twitter Blue Sky
Contact Us
Advertisement

Colorado vs Houston Prediction: Can the Buffs Pull the Road Upset?

byAnthony Rome
September 12, 2025
Colorado vs Houston prediction Colorado vs Houston prediction

This Colorado vs Houston prediction previews the Big 12 opener in Houston. The Cougars host Colorado in a game that shapes up as a fairly tight matchup on paper — tempo and the ground game should determine game flow.

Game Info

  • Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at Houston Cougars
  • Date: Friday, September 12, 2025
  • Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Stadium: TDECU Stadium — Houston, TX
  • TV: ESPN

Betting Odds & Market Info

  • Spread: Colorado +4
  • Total (O/U): 45

Bet the latest lines at Bovada and track ticket/money splits at the College Football Public Betting Chart.

Quick Matchup Notes

  • Houston: Strong home run game and a physical rushing attack have driven the Cougars’ offense; their QB-run dynamics and workhorse back give them a reliable short-yardage engine.
  • Colorado: The Buffs counter with a ground-focused plan of their own and a willingness to shorten games; if Colorado can avoid turnovers and win the line-of-scrimmage, they force Houston to sustain long drives.
  • Key factor: Which team wins the trenches and controls third-down differentials — that will dictate possessions and scoring opportunities.

Prediction & Best Bet

Predicted Score: Houston 24, Colorado 20
Best Bet: Colorado +4

Why: Colorado’s ball-control style is built to keep games close, and the extra half-point off the key number of three makes the Buffs the value side.

byAnthony Rome
Published