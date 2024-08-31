Colorado State vs. Texas Prediction: Will the Rams give a fight?

Will the home team win big in Saturday afternoon’s Colorado State vs. Texas matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET? Or will the Rams cover as 34 point dogs?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Colorado State Rams (+34) at Texas Longhorns (-34); o/u 60

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 31, 2024

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing The Rams

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 70% of bets are on Colorado State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Colorado State Rams

Colorado State looks to improve on a 5-7 record that left them one win short of being eligible for a bowl game in the 2023 season. Jay Norvell enters his third season as the Rams head coach. He will have Braydon Fowler-Nicolosi back under center to start the 2024 campaign. Fowler-Nicolosi is coming off of a 3,460 passing yard season that came with 22 passing touchdowns but also saw 16 interceptions. He will have 1000+ yard receiver Tory Horton back by his side. Baylor transfer Armani Winfield will also hope to have an impact on the Colorado State passing game. Leading tackler Jack Howell returns as well as safety Henry Blackburn who brought in three interceptions last season. They will be looking for someone to replace Mohamed Kamara who has left for the NFL after a 13 sack season.

Texas Longhorns

The preseason #4 ranked Longhorns will begin their first season as a member of the SEC following a 2023 season that saw them lose to Washington in the CFP. Quinn Ewers returns at quarterback after throwing for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns the season before. He will be working with an entirely new receiving room as transfers Isaiah Bond, Silas Bolden, and Matthew Golden will look to replace Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell. Texas will also return four starters from the offensive line. The biggest question mark is the run game. CJ Baxter will be out for the season after suffering a knee injury. Atop the depth chart is junior Jaydon Blue who will look for a breakout season. On the defensive side, tackles T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II have gone pro. The Longhorns have brought in transfers Bill Norton and Trey Moore to reinforce the defensive line. Leading tackler Anthony Hill Jr. returns at linebacker to control the middle of the field. Jahdae Barron will lead the secondary.

Colorado State vs. Texas Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Colorado State’s last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Texas’ last 5 games as the home team

Colorado State is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games

Texas is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games

Colorado State vs. Texas Betting Prediction

I like Texas to cover the 34 points to open the season. This is definitely a potential look ahead spot for the Longhorns as they will head to Ann Arbor to face the defending champions next week. However Colorado State went 3-5 against Mountain West opponents last season and finished 1-5 in away games. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw 16 interceptions against weaker opponents. They have lost their best pass rusher to the NFL while Texas returns 4 starters on the offensive line.

Texas will have Heisman hopeful Quinn Ewers leading the offense. If they do look to take out the starters early to prepare for next week, Arch Manning is ready to go. Steve Sarkisian said that Arch is light years ahead of where he was last season and that he is very comfortable that if Arch has to play, that he will operate at a high level. I would expect Manning to get some good reps late in the game to help cover the big spread.

Colorado State vs. Texas Prediction: Texas Longhorns -34