College Football Week 10 Predictions: Which teams will go off offensively?

Will Army’s offense continue to cash tickets for bettors? Can Indiana break 31 points at Michigan State? Will Arizona State rebound from its lackluster performance in Cincinnati two weeks ago? Read ahead for our College Football Week 10 Predictions centered on three team totals for Saturday.

Army has been a f*cking wagon all season. They rank 1st in offensive efficiency in ESPN’s FPI and average 40.4 points per game. In fact, they haven’t scored fewer than 42 points in four straight games and have only scored fewer than 30 points once (a 24-7 victory over FAU in Week 2).

Meanwhile, Air Force is 111th in defensive efficiency and are 132nd in offensive efficiency. They don’t sustain drives and they don’t keep opponents out of the end zone. They’ve held only one opponent to fewer than 30 points over their last five games, which occurred last week when the Falcons fell 21-13 to Colorado State.

I expect Army to roll again today.

The Spartans aren’t Air Force when it comes to defensive (in)efficiency, but the Hoosiers have been scoring on opponents all season. In fact, they haven’t scored fewer than 31 points all season. That includes four straight Big Ten opponents: Washington (31), Nebraska (56), Northwestern (41) and Maryland (42). They’ve sh*t-stomped everyone this season.

Still not sold? Michigan State just gave up 24 points to Michigan this season, which has been dreadful offensively this season. They allowed 20 points to Iowa, which hasn’t had an offense in decades. The team Indiana most resembles in terms of offensive efficiency, Ohio State, scored 38 on Sparty.

There’s no reason to fade IU’s offense today in East Lansing.

The Sun Devils have cooled offensively of late. They mustered only 14 points at Cincinnati in their last game, but that was two weeks ago. They’ve had two full weeks to straighten out the issues that plagued them versus the Bearcats. Plus, Arizona State still ranks a healthy 39th in offensive efficiency this season.

The other reason to expect a bounce back today in Stillwater, OK is that the Cowboys rank 96th in defensive efficiency. Oklahoma State has allowed exactly 38 points to three consecutive opponents: Baylor, BYU and West Virginia. The Cowboys haven’t surrendered fewer than 38 points in four consecutive games, as Kansas State hung 42 points on them in Week 5.