Clemson vs. Wake Forest CFB Prediction: Can Tigers keep rolling?

Number 10 Clemson heads to Winston-Salem to face unranked Wake Forest at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN on Saturday afternoon. Can the Tigers cover the 20.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Clemson vs. Wake Forest betting prediction.

Clemson is 4-1 straight up this season and 3-2 against the spread. Their best win came against NC State, and their only loss came against Georgia.

Wake Forest is 2-3 straight up this season and 1-3-1 against the spread. Their best win came against NC State, and their worst loss came against Louisiana.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Matchup & Betting Odds

147 Clemson Tigers (-20.5) at 148 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+20.5); o/u 61.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 12, 2024

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC

TV: ESPN

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Clemson. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Clemson Tigers Game Notes

Tigers linebacker Kobe McCloud will sit out Saturday’s contest and the rest of the season with a knee injury. He recorded 17 total tackles in 6 games of action last season.

Clemson wide receiver Tyler Brown (ankle), running back Jarvis Green (leg), offensive lineman Trent Howard (undisclosed), and running back Peyton Streko (undisclosed) are all officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s road clash with Wake Forest. The biggest potential loss of the group listed above would be Brown, who is listed as the team’s starting H-receiver on the depth chart.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Game Notes

Demon Deacons defensive lineman Jasheen Davis, tight end Michael Frogge, and running back David Egbe are all listed as questionable with undisclosed injuries this weekend. Davis is the most important of the trio listed above. He’s the team’s starting left defensive end and he’s racked up 10 total tackles and a sack in 3 games of action this season.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Clemson is 5-6 ATS in conference games since the start of last season.

The Tigers are 2-4 ATS as a road favorite since the beginning of last season.

Wake Forest is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Clemson.

The over is 10-7 in Wake Forest’s games since the start of last season.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Betting Prediction

Clemson and Wake Forest play each other every year. Over the past 10 meetings, the Tigers are 10-0 straight up but just 3-7 against the spread. Last season’s contest between Clemson and Wake Forest was a microcosm of the series between these two teams. The Demon Deacons were 21-point underdogs last season, playing in Death Valley. They only lost by a score of 17-12. Wake Forest was able to hold Clemson to just 338 total yards and 4.7 yards per pass attempt in that contest. The Demon Deacons were able to force 2 turnovers en route to the easy cover.

The fact that this game is at home also bodes well for Wake Forest. In the last 5 meetings between these two schools in Winston-Salem, the Demon Deacons are 4-1 against the spread. I’m going to side with history and take Wake Forest and the points at home on Saturday afternoon.