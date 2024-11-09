Close Menu

    Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Prediction: Are the Hokies a Live Home Dog?

    Duke JamesBy
    Nov 18, 2023; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Brent Pry looks on during the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

    The Clemson Tigers look to bounce back when they head to Virginia to take on the Hokies on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers moved to 6-2 on the season and saw their CFP chances drastically decrease after a horrible loss to Louisville at home. Virginia Tech was on a roll winning three straight before losing to Syracuse last week. The Tigers are currently a 6.5 point favorite with this Clemson vs. Virginia Tech matchup set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. 

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Clemson Tigers (-6.5) at Virginia Tech Hokies (+6.5) o/u 53

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

    Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Blacksburg, VA

    TV: ESPN

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Tigers

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 83% of bets are on Clemson. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Clemson Tigers

    The Tigers couldn’t have played much worse in their 33-21 loss to Louisville last week. The offense managed just 1 touchdown and 7 points in the first three quarters of play. Nolan Hauser had two field goals blocked. They failed a 4th down conversion from one yard away. Dabo Swinney also made some questionable decisions when the Tigers finally found the end zone again in the 4th quarter by kicking the extra point instead of going for 2. It was just an all around ugly game for Clemson. If there was any sort of silver lining for the Tigers, they didn’t fumble or throw an interception, and Phil Mafah had 30 carries for 171 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and 2 touchdowns.   

    The Virginia Tech Hokies won 3 straight games before losing to Syracuse 38-31 in overtime last week to move to 5-4 on the season. They were without starting quarterback Kyron Drones for this matchup as well as running back Bhayshul Tuten. Both players got in full practices this week which is a good sign that they will return to the field barring any setbacks. Drones is a dual threat QB that has completed 62% of his pass attempts for 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions this season. He also has 323 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground. Tuten is averaging 6.7 yards per carry and has 12 scores on the season.  

    Clemson is 5-0 SU in their last 5 games against Virginia Tech 

    The UNDER is 5-3 in Clemson’s last 8 games

    Virginia Tech is 5-4 ATS in their last 9 games

    The UNDER is 6-1 in Virginia Tech’s last 7 home games against Clemson

    Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Prediction:

    Take Virginia Tech to cover the 6.5 points at home on Saturday. All of the Hokies losses this season have come by 7 points or less. Two of the losses were in overtime and one of the losses was to Miami that could have gone the other way after a controversial game-ending play in the end zone. Reports and videos coming out of Virginia Tech practice seem to show that Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten will be a full go on Saturday. Clemson’s defense ranks 88th in opponent yards per rush attempt allowing 4.6 yards per carry. Louisville took them for 7.8 yards per carry and 3 touchdowns on the ground. Virginia Tech has a solid defense that ranks 37th in opponent points per game allowing 22. They sit at 51st against the run allowing 4 yards per carry. The Hokies should be able to keep this one close at home on Saturday. 

    Clemson vs. Virginia Tech Prediction: Virginia Tech +6.5

