Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Prediction: Can Tigers stay in ACC title hunt?

Number 20 Clemson heads to Pittsburgh to face the unranked Panthers at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on ESPN. Can the Tigers cover the 11.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Clemson vs. Pittsburgh betting prediction.

Clemson is 7-2 straight up this season and 5-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Virginia Tech and their worst loss came against Louisville.

Pittsburgh is 7-2 straight up this season and 6-3 against the spread. Their best win came against North Carolina and their worst loss came against Virginia.

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Matchup & Betting Odds

347 Clemson Tigers (-11.5) at 348 Pittsburgh Panthers (+11.5); o/u 52.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 16, 2024

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Pittsburgh. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Clemson Tigers Game Notes

Tigers offensive lineman Collin Sadler (foot), kicker/punter Quinn Castner (leg), and linebacker Kobe McCloud (knee) will all miss Saturday’s contest.

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods, cornerback Shelton Lewis, defensive tackle Demonte Capehart, defensive tackle Vic Burley, offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington, and cornerback Corian Gipson are all questionable with undisclosed injuries this weekend.

Tigers wide receiver Tyler Brown is doubtful for Saturday’s game with an ankle injury. Brown has 5 catches for 30 yards in 3 games of action this year.

Pittsburgh Panthers Game Notes

Panthers starting quarterback Eli Holstein is questionable to play this weekend with a head injury. Holstein has played in each of the Panthers’ last 2 contests, but he was unable to finish either game. Holstein hasn’t been cleared to play this weekend as of Thursday, but will reportedly be a game-time decision according to Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi.

If Holstein can’t play, the Panthers will likely turn to backup quarterback Nate Yarnell. Yarnell has a TD-INT ratio of 5-2 and a QBR of 42.7 on 48 pass attempts this season.

Panthers wide receiver Konata Mumpfield is questionable to play with an undisclosed injury on Saturday. Mumpfield is tied for the team lead in receptions (35) and leads the team in receiving yards (560) this season.

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Clemson is 2-1 ATS in their last 3 games against Pittsburgh.

The Tigers are 22-20 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2020 season.

Pittsburgh is 7-11 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2020 season.

Pittsburgh is 9-12 ATS in conference games since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Betting Prediction

I’m skeptical of Pittsburgh’s chances in this game due to the health of their quarterback, Eli Holstein. Holstein will be a game-time decision for Saturday’s contest. He’s played in the team’s last two games but couldn’t finish either contest. He posted a QBR of 51.5 in the team’s loss to SMU on November 2nd, and notched a QBR of 33.6 in the team’s loss to Virginia last weekend. Holstein had a combined touchdown-pass-to-interception ratio of 0-1 in the 2 games and took 5 sacks combined in the 2 defeats. It seems like even if Holstein does play, he may not be 100% healthy. Against an offense like Clemson that averages 37.7 points per game, that could potentially be an issue. Every one of the Tigers’ wins this year has come by double-digits. I like them to earn another double-digit win on Saturday. Clemson is the pick.