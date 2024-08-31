Clemson vs. Georgia CFB Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

Number 14 Clemson and number 1 Georgia both head to Atlanta to face each other at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on ABC and ESPN+. Can the Bulldogs cover the 12.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Clemson vs. Georgia betting prediction.

Clemson went 9-4 straight up last season and 6-7 against the spread. Their best win came against Notre Dame and their worst loss came against Duke.

Georgia went 13-1 straight up last season and 5-8-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Ole Miss, and their only loss came against Alabama.

Clemson vs. Georgia Matchup & Betting Odds

159 Clemson Tigers (+12.5) vs. 160 Georgia Bulldogs (-12.5); o/u 48.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 31, 2024

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Clemson vs. Georgia Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Georgia. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Clemson Tigers Game Notes

Clemson wide receiver Troy Stellato is questionable for Saturday’s game due to an undisclosed injury. The 6’1” junior from Fort Lauderdale, FL had 39 catches for 337 yards and a touchdown in 10 games of action for the Tigers last season.

Tigers wide receiver Cole Turner is listed as probable to play in Saturday’s contest. He had been dealing with an abdominal injury. Turner had 3 catches for 28 yards in 2 games for Clemson in 2023.

Georgia Bulldogs Game Notes

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young had been dealing with a hamstring injury, but he should be good to go for the Bulldogs on Saturday. Young transferred to Georgia from Miami and recorded 47 catches for 563 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Hurricanes in 2023.

Bulldogs backup running back Roderick Robinson II will miss Saturday’s game with a toe injury. Robinson ran for 196 yards and 2 touchdowns on 24 carries for Georgia last year.

Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson had been nursing an Achilles injury this offseason but should be able to play against Clemson on Saturday. Brinson recorded 21 total tackles and 2 sacks last season as a member of the Bulldogs’ vaunted defense.

Clemson vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Clemson is 1-2 ATS in their last 3 games against Georgia.

Clemson is 18-22 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2016 season.

Georgia is 13-8 ATS in neutral-site games since the start of the 2018 season.

Georgia is 30-16 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of the 2016 season.

Clemson vs. Georgia Betting Prediction

Georgia went 13-1 straight up last season, with their only loss coming by 3 points to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs have a chance to be better this year than they were last year. Georgia returns 10 starters on offense, including quarterback Carson Beck, who many believe is the best signal-caller in the country. What’s more, the Bulldogs had the #1 recruiting class in the country during the offseason and they added former Florida running back Trevor Etienne and former Miami wide receiver Colbie Young in the transfer portal. Georgia has won and covered against Clemson the last two times these teams have played, and I like the Bulldogs to win and cover again in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.