Charlotte vs. Navy: Will the Midshipmen roll?

Charlotte will head to Annapolis to take on Navy. With the Midshipmen listed as 17.0-point favorites and the total at 55.0 points what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Charlotte vs. Navy prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

343 Charlotte (+17.0) at 344 Navy (-17.0); o/u 55

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 19, 2024

Falcon Stadium

TV: CBS Sports Network

Charlotte vs. Navy Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 87% of bets are on Navy. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Charlotte 49ers Game Notes

Charlotte moved to 3-3 on the season, defeating ECU 55-24. Hahsaun Wilson had a monster game rushing for 164 yards and 15 carries and 3 TD’s. The 49ers look for their third consecutive victory on Saturday.

Navy Midshipmen Game Notes

Navy improved to 5-0 beating Air Force 34-7 on October 5th. Blake Horvath threw for 134 yards and added 115 yards on the ground. The Midshipmen look to improve to 6-0 on the year.

Charlotte vs. Navy BETTING PREDICTION

Take Navy. The Midshipmen will be fired up getting the #25 spot in the polls this week. Offensively they have been very good scoring plenty of points. They are able to throw the ball this year, unlike previous seasons. Navy rolls here.

Charlotte vs. Navy Prediction: Navy -17