CFB Week 5 Public Betting Report: Tickets % & Line Moves

CFB Week 5 public betting report: We scanned every weekday game and all Saturday AP Top-25 matchups to surface where tickets % are stacking up on the spread. Below you’ll find opening vs. current reads, tickets-only splits, and quick market notes. For live context, open the CFB public betting trends and browse the College Football hub.

Opening vs. Current — quick line reads

Florida State at Virginia (Fri 7:00 ET) — Open: FSU −6.5/−7 • Now: FSU ~−7 (steady around key).

— Open: FSU −6.5/−7 • Now: FSU ~−7 (steady around key). TCU at Arizona State (Fri 9:00 ET) — Open: ASU −2.5/−3 • Now: ASU ~−3 (holds field-goal range).

— Open: ASU −2.5/−3 • Now: ASU ~−3 (holds field-goal range). Alabama at Georgia (Sat 7:30 ET) — Open: UGA −3 to −4.5 • Now: UGA ~−3 (settled on key 3).

— Open: UGA −3 to −4.5 • Now: UGA ~−3 (settled on key 3). Oregon at Penn State (Sat 7:30 ET) — Open: PSU −3/−3.5 • Now: PSU ~−3 (toggle with juice).

— Open: PSU −3/−3.5 • Now: PSU ~−3 (toggle with juice). LSU at Ole Miss (Sat 3:30 ET) — Open: MISS −1.5 • Now: pk to MISS −1.5 (small oscillation).

— Open: MISS −1.5 • Now: pk to MISS −1.5 (small oscillation). BYU at Colorado (Sat 10:15 ET) — Open: BYU −5.5/−6.5 • Now: BYU ~−6.5 (crept toward 7).

— Open: BYU −5.5/−6.5 • Now: BYU ~−6.5 (crept toward 7). Arizona at Iowa State (Sat 7:00 ET) — Open: ISU −6/−6.5 • Now: ISU ~−6.5 (unchanged band).

Weeknight public betting — tickets % (spread)

Thu (9/25): Army at East Carolina — Tickets: Army 56% (road lean; monitor buyback if ECU hits +3.5).

— Tickets: (road lean; monitor buyback if ECU hits +3.5). Fri (9/26): Florida State at Virginia — Tickets: FSU 68% (favorite gravity around −7).

— Tickets: (favorite gravity around −7). Fri (9/26): TCU at Arizona State — Tickets: TCU 60% (slight dog preference; books holding −3).

— Tickets: (slight dog preference; books holding −3). Fri (9/26): Houston at Oregon State — Tickets: Houston 77% (lopsided road support; watch for late Beavers resistance).

Saturday (AP Top-25) — tickets % (spread)

USC at Illinois — Tickets: USC 62% (public on ranked road fave; Illinois value only ≥ +7).

— Tickets: (public on ranked road fave; Illinois value only ≥ +7). Notre Dame at Arkansas — Tickets: ~ 50/50 (balanced; number discipline > side).

— Tickets: ~ (balanced; number discipline > side). Indiana at Iowa — Tickets: Indiana 55% (modest road chalk lean).

— Tickets: (modest road chalk lean). Georgia Tech at Wake Forest — Tickets: Wake 55% (slight home side preference).

— Tickets: (slight home side preference). Utah State at Vanderbilt — Tickets: Vanderbilt 65% (square fav; beware backdoor on big spread).

— Tickets: (square fav; beware backdoor on big spread). Ohio State at Washington — Tickets: Ohio State 62% (heavy Buckeye support at short number).

— Tickets: (heavy Buckeye support at short number). LSU at Ole Miss — Tickets: Ole Miss 61% (home fave draw; pk to −2 pocket).

— Tickets: (home fave draw; pk to −2 pocket). Oregon at Penn State — Tickets: Oregon 67% (popular road dog; buyback at PSU −3 flat).

— Tickets: (popular road dog; buyback at PSU −3 flat). Alabama at Georgia — Tickets: Georgia 68% (public on the 3; hook (−3.5) is pivotal).

— Tickets: (public on the 3; hook (−3.5) is pivotal). Texas A&M vs Auburn — Tickets: trending Aggies lean (developing; expect A&M support into −6.5/−7).

— Tickets: trending Aggies lean (developing; expect A&M support into −6.5/−7). Arizona at Iowa State — Tickets: Arizona 51% (slight dog tilt; number sensitivity around −6.5/−6).

— Tickets: (slight dog tilt; number sensitivity around −6.5/−6). BYU at Colorado — Tickets: BYU 74% (road fave bias; contrarian window only if Buffs +7.5).

— Tickets: (road fave bias; contrarian window only if Buffs +7.5). UMass at Missouri — Tickets: Missouri 66% (massive chalk getting public love).

