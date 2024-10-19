CFB Prediction: Nebraska should cover 6.5-point spread vs. Indiana

Unranked Nebraska heads to Bloomington to face #16 Indiana at 12:00 PM ET on FOX on Saturday afternoon. Can the Hoosiers cover the 6.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Nebraska vs. Indiana betting prediction.

Nebraska is 5-1 straight up this season and 4-1-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Colorado, and their only loss came against Illinois.

Indiana is 6-0 straight up this season and 5-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Maryland, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Nebraska vs. Indiana Matchup & Betting Odds

419 Nebraska Cornhuskers (+6.5) at 420 Indiana Hoosiers (-6.5); o/u 49.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 19, 2024

Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

TV: FOX

Nebraska vs. Indiana Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Nebraska. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Game Notes

Cornhuskers running back Dante Dowdell was the team’s best offensive player in their 14-7 win over Rutgers two weeks ago. In that contest, the Oregon transfer logged 14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. Dowdell leads the Huskers in rushing attempts (74) rushing yards (334), and rushing touchdowns (5) this season.

Nebraska wide receiver Jahmal Banks made the most of his lone touch against Rutgers on October 5th. In that contest, the 6’4” senior from Washington, D.C. caught 1 pass for 31 yards. Banks leads the team in receptions (21) and is second on the team in receiving yards (283) and receiving touchdowns (2) in 2024.

Indiana Hoosiers Game Notes

Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke had a monster game in his team’s 41-24 win over Northwestern two weeks ago. In that contest, the Ohio transfer completed 25 of 33 passes for 380 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. He posted a stellar QBR of 96.8 in the victory.

Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt had a big day in his team’s win over the Wildcats 2 Saturdays ago. In his club’s victory, the James Madison transfer caught 7 passes for 135 yards. Sarratt leads the Hoosiers in receptions (29) and receiving yards (513) yards this season.

Nebraska vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Nebraska is 2-1 ATS in their last 3 games against Indiana.

The Cornhuskers are 3-2-1 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Indiana is 35-37-1 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2016 season.

Indiana is 24-27-1 ATS as the home team since the beginning of the 2016 season.

Nebraska vs. Indiana Betting Prediction

This is largely uncharted territory for Indiana. The Hoosiers are 6-0 straight up this season. It’s their best start since 1967 when they went to the Rose Bowl. The Hoosiers are averaging 41.6 points per game, but they’ve largely feasted on cupcakes. Indiana’s best wins have come over Northwestern, Maryland, and UCLA. All three of those teams are .500 or worse this season. They’ll face a different type of challenge in Nebraska on Saturday.

The Cornhuskers are only allowing 13.0 points per game this season. Nebraska’s best wins have come over Colorado, Rutgers, and Purdue. The Buffaloes and Scarlet Knights are both 4-2 while Purdue is 1-6 at the time of this writing. Nebraska will be the underdog in this game, and that should allow them to play free and loose, as they won’t be feeling the weight of expectations. In a game that could be tight, I think that could be the difference. I’m taking the Huskers and the points on the road in Bloomington on Saturday afternoon.