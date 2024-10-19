Can Army keep winning? Why you should bet Black Knights

Unranked East Carolina heads to West Point to face #23 Army at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2 on Saturday afternoon. Can the Black Knights cover the 17-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our East Carolina vs. Army betting prediction.

East Carolina is 3-3 straight up this season and 3-3 against the spread. Their best win came against UTSA, and their worst loss came against Charlotte.

Army is 6-0 straight up this season and 6-0 against the spread. Their best win came against UAB, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

East Carolina vs. Army Matchup & Betting Odds

327 East Carolina Pirates (+17) at 328 Army Black Knights (-17); o/u 52.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 19, 2024

Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

TV: ESPN2

East Carolina vs. Army Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Army. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

East Carolina Pirates Game Notes

Pirates running back London Montgomery made the most of his touches in his team’s 55-24 loss to Charlotte on October 5th. In that game, the freshman from Scranton, PA recorded 3 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown, and 1 reception for 6 yards. Montgomery is second on the team with 119 rushing yards this year.

East Carolina wide receiver Chase Sowell also played well in his team’s loss two weeks ago. In that contest, the 6’4” sophomore caught 4 passes for 82 yards. Sowell leads the Pirates in receiving with 298 yards on the campaign.

Army Black Knights Game Notes

Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily did a little bit of everything in his team’s 44-10 win over UAB last weekend. In that contest, the senior from Abernathy, TX completed 3 of 7 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown while also running for 136 yards and 4 touchdowns. Daily leads the team in passing yards, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns this season.

Army running back Kanye Udoh also found the end zone in his team’s resounding victory last weekend. The sophomore from Mays Landing, NJ carried the ball 17 times for 97 yards and a touchdown. Udoh is second on the team in rushing with 531 yards this season.

East Carolina vs. Army Betting Trends

East Carolina is 3-5 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

The Pirates are 5-7 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Army is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Army is 7-4 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

East Carolina vs. Army Betting Prediction

Army has been steamrolling teams through their first 6 games of the season. The Black Knights are averaging 368.8 rushing yards per game this season. That’s easily the most in the country. Army is also scoring 39.2 points per game this year, which ranks 14th in the country. What’s more, the Black Knights have been trouncing their opponents. They’ve won every one of their 6 games by at least 17 points and they have an average scoring margin of +28.8 points per game this season. That number ranks third in the nation behind only Texas and Ohio State in 2024.

East Carolina is 85th in the nation in opponent rushing yards per game and 89th in opponent points per game this year. I don’t know if any team is going to stop Army this season, but I highly doubt it’s going to be a mediocre squad like East Carolina. I’m taking the Black Knights to roll and win big at home in this one.