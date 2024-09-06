Close Menu
    BYU vs. SMU Odds, Prediction & Trends

    BYU vs. SMU

    The BYU Cougars will travel to Dallas to take on the SMU Mustangs. Are the Mustangs a good bet to cover as 11.5-point home favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our BYU vs. SMU prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    301 BYU Cougars (+11.5) at 302 SMU Mustangs (-11.5); o/u 55.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, September 6, 2024

    Gerlad J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

    TV: ESPN2

    BYU vs. SMU Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on SMU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    BYU Cougars Game Notes

    BYU won their opening game of the season 41-13 against Southern Illinois. Jake Retzlaff had a big game throwing for 348 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Cougars take a big step up in class as they travel to Dallas on Friday night.

    SMU Mustangs Game Notes

    SMU improved to 2-0 on the year after beating Houston Christian 59-7 on August 31st. Brashard Smith had a very efficient night rushing 108 yards and two touchdowns on just 9 attempts.

    BYU is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for SMU.

    SMU is 9-1 SU in their last 10 games.

    BYU vs. SMU BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Mustangs. SMU is going to be tough to stop offensively this season, with a balanced attack on that side of the ball. BYU is not as strong on either side of the ball this year and now has to go on the road in a tough atmosphere. This game may be close at first, but the Mustangs have too much talent. I like them to win this by two scores.

    BYU vs. SMU Prediction: SMU -11.5

