BYU vs. Baylor CFB Prediction: Can Cougars cover 5 straight games?

Number 22 BYU heads to Waco to face unranked Baylor at 12:00 PM ET on FS1 on Saturday afternoon. Can the Bears cover the 3.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our BYU vs. Baylor betting prediction.

BYU is 4-0 straight up this season and 4-0 against the spread. Their best win came against Kansas State, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Baylor is 2-2 straight up this season and 3-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Air Force, and their worst loss came against Colorado.

BYU vs. Baylor Matchup & Betting Odds

171 BYU Cougars (+3.5) at 172 Baylor Bears (-3.5); o/u 46.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 28, 2024

McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

TV: FS1

BYU vs. Baylor Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on BYU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

BYU Cougars Game Notes

Cougars running back Hinckley Ropati (undisclosed), running back LJ Martin (ankle), and offensive lineman Joe Brown (knee) will all miss Saturday’s road clash with Baylor. Martin and Ropati are listed as the team’s top two running backs on the depth chart. Both players missed last week’s game against Kansas State and Cougars running back Sione I Moa had 15 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in a BYU upset win.

Baylor Bears Game Notes

Bears running back Bryson Washington is listed as questionable for this weekend’s game with an undisclosed injury. Washington has 22 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown and 3 catches for 37 yards in 2 games of action for Baylor this season.

If Washington can’t go, the Bears will likely rely on their top two running backs, Richard Reese and Dawson Pendergrass. Pendergrass leads the team in rushing yards (157) while Reese tops the club in carries (37) this season.

BYU vs. Baylor Betting Trends

BYU is 19-15-1 ATS after a win since the start of the 2020 season.

The Cougars are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Baylor is 2-3 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season.

Baylor is 4-7 ATS in conference games since the beginning of last season.

BYU vs. Baylor Betting Prediction

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake took over the program in 2016. Since then, the Cougars have been terrific in underdog spots like the one they’ll be in on Saturday afternoon. Since the start of the 2016 season, BYU is 24-16 ATS as an underdog. That’s a cover rate of 60%. It’s also tied for the 17th-best mark in the country in that span. In that same timeframe, the Cougars have been profitable after victories. Since 2016, BYU is 30-27-2 ATS after a win. Additionally, since 2016, BYU is 25-20 ATS in road contests. That’s a cover rate of 55.6%. And finally, the Cougars are 14-8 ATS as road underdogs since 2016. All of those numbers point to BYU covering on Saturday, which is why I’m taking the Cougars and the points in this one.