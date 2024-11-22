BYU vs. Arizona State Prediction: Can Sun Devils Stay Strong at Home?

The BYU Cougars look to bounce back when they head to Tempe Arizona to take on the Sun Devils in a massive Big 12 conference battle. The Cougars suffered their first loss of the season last week and are now 9-1 on the season. The Sun Devils are on a 3 game win streak and enter Saturday with an 8-2 record. They are currently 3.5 point home favorites and this BYU vs. Arizona State matchup kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

BYU Cougars (+3.5) at Arizona State Sun Devils (-3.5) o/u 48.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 23, 2024

Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Sun Devils

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on Arizona State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

BYU Cougars

The Cougars were undefeated before last week when they suffered a 17-13 loss to Kansas. Jake Retzlaff completed 18 of 28 pass attempts for 192 yards. He also had a touchdown pass and an interception. LJ Martin led the ground game with 15 carries going for 76 yards. The defense only allowed 242 yards and had an interception but allowed two touchdowns on the ground.

Arizona State Sun Devils

The Sun Devils look to be a team of destiny this season with an 8-2 record and easily clearing their preseason win total of 4.5. Now they are fighting for a spot in the Big 12 championship and possibly a CFP berth. Since losing to Cincinnati, Arizona State has won 3 straight games with the latest being a 24-14 victory at Kansas State. The Sun Devils held a 24-0 lead early on in the 2nd half. Sam Leavitt completed 21 of 34 pass attempts for 275 yards and 3 touchdowns. Cam Skattebo ran the ball 25 times for 73 yards. The defense came up with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

BYU vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

BYU is 5-0 SU in their last 5 road games

The OVER is 7-3 in BYU’s last 10 games

Arizona State is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 home games

The OVER is 5-4-1 in Arizona State’s last 10 games

BYU vs. Arizona State Prediction:

Take the Sun Devils to cover the 3.5 points on Saturday. The Cougars seem to be trending in the wrong direction. They barely escaped against Utah, hitting a game winning field goal after some help from the refs kept them alive. Then they lost at home against Kansas. The offense put up their two lowest scoring performances since week two and now take on a solid Sun Devils defense that allows just 3.8 yards per carry. Arizona State on the other hand has all the momentum after going to Manhattan and getting their second win over a ranked opponent this season. They now head home where they are a perfect 5-0 ATS this season. BYU’s defense is ranked 4th in takeaways per game but the Sun Devils rank 8th turning the ball over just .7 times per game.

BYU vs. Arizona State Prediction: Arizona State -3.5