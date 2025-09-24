BYU at Colorado Odds, Public Betting & Expert Picks

BYU at Colorado closes the Week 5 slate late Saturday night in Boulder (10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN). This BYU at Colorado preview compares opening odds vs. current odds, public betting splits, key injuries, weather, three sharp trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, hit the CFB public betting chart and check the College Football hub.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Game Snapshot — BYU at Colorado

Matchup: No. 25 BYU Cougars at Colorado Buffaloes

No. 25 BYU Cougars at Colorado Buffaloes Date/Time: Sat, Sept. 27, 2025, 10:15 p.m. ET

Sat, Sept. 27, 2025, 10:15 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Folsom Field (Boulder, CO)

Opening Odds — BYU vs Colorado odds

Spread: BYU −6.5

BYU −6.5 Moneyline: BYU ~−245 / Colorado +190

BYU ~−245 / Colorado +190 Total: 46.5

46.5 Notes: Near-TD opener to BYU with a total set in the mid-40s.

Current Odds — BYU at Colorado (open → now)

Spread: BYU −6.5 (−110) / Colorado +6.5 (−110)

BYU −6.5 (−110) / Colorado +6.5 (−110) Moneyline: BYU −245 / Colorado +190

BYU −245 / Colorado +190 Total: 46.5–47.5 (market range across books)

46.5–47.5 (market range across books) Move note: Holding opener band; total toggling mid-40s.

💸 Hunt the best number before kickoff: Compare live CFB lines 🏈

Public Money — Tickets %, Money %, Line Moves

Tickets % (Spread): Majority leaning Colorado as a home dog.

Majority leaning Colorado as a home dog. Money % (Spread): Larger wagers siding with BYU −6.5.

Larger wagers siding with BYU −6.5. Total Market: Split action; Over gaining interest when 47s appear.

Injuries & Weather

BYU: OL rotation expected intact; RB usage worth confirming morning-of.

OL rotation expected intact; RB usage worth confirming morning-of. Colorado: One DB questionable; QB/WR core in line to go.

One DB questionable; QB/WR core in line to go. Weather: Clear, mid-60s, light wind — neutral scoring setup in Boulder.

Trends That Matter — BYU at Colorado

BYU 6–2 ATS in last eight non-conference games.

Colorado 5–1 ATS across the last six at Folsom Field.

Unders are 7–3 in BYU’s last 10 road contests.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: BYU −6.5 — prefer laying under a TD; totals lean Under at the top of the range.

Buy up to: −6.5 (−115 max)

−6.5 (−115 max) Sell down to: −7.5 (smaller stake if it gets there)

−7.5 (smaller stake if it gets there) Alt options: Under 47.5; Colorado +7.5 if the market pops the hook.

🏈 Build your card at the best price: Shop lines now 💰

Insider Alerts Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.