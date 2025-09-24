BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
BYU at Colorado Odds, Public Betting & Expert Picks

byMichael Cash
September 24, 2025
BYU at Colorado BYU at Colorado

BYU at Colorado closes the Week 5 slate late Saturday night in Boulder (10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN). This BYU at Colorado preview compares opening odds vs. current odds, public betting splits, key injuries, weather, three sharp trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, hit the CFB public betting chart and check the College Football hub.

Game Snapshot — BYU at Colorado

  • Matchup: No. 25 BYU Cougars at Colorado Buffaloes
  • Date/Time: Sat, Sept. 27, 2025, 10:15 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Venue: Folsom Field (Boulder, CO)

Opening Odds — BYU vs Colorado odds

  • Spread: BYU −6.5
  • Moneyline: BYU ~−245 / Colorado +190
  • Total: 46.5
  • Notes: Near-TD opener to BYU with a total set in the mid-40s.

Current Odds — BYU at Colorado (open → now)

  • Spread: BYU −6.5 (−110) / Colorado +6.5 (−110)
  • Moneyline: BYU −245 / Colorado +190
  • Total: 46.5–47.5 (market range across books)
  • Move note: Holding opener band; total toggling mid-40s.

Public Money — Tickets %, Money %, Line Moves

  • Tickets % (Spread): Majority leaning Colorado as a home dog.
  • Money % (Spread): Larger wagers siding with BYU −6.5.
  • Total Market: Split action; Over gaining interest when 47s appear.

Injuries & Weather

  • BYU: OL rotation expected intact; RB usage worth confirming morning-of.
  • Colorado: One DB questionable; QB/WR core in line to go.
  • Weather: Clear, mid-60s, light wind — neutral scoring setup in Boulder.

Trends That Matter — BYU at Colorado

  • BYU 6–2 ATS in last eight non-conference games.
  • Colorado 5–1 ATS across the last six at Folsom Field.
  • Unders are 7–3 in BYU’s last 10 road contests.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: BYU −6.5 — prefer laying under a TD; totals lean Under at the top of the range.

  • Buy up to: −6.5 (−115 max)
  • Sell down to: −7.5 (smaller stake if it gets there)
  • Alt options: Under 47.5; Colorado +7.5 if the market pops the hook.

