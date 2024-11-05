Bowing Green vs. Central Michigan Prediction: Will the Falcons cash the over on their team total?

The Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Mount Pleasant, MI on Tuesday night. Will the Falcons cash the over on their team total or is it too high at 31.5 points?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Bowling Green Falcons (-13.5) at Central Michigan (+13.5); o/u 48.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 5, 2024

Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, MI

TV: ESPN2

Bowing Green vs. Central Michigan Public Betting: Bettors taking Points

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on Central Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Bazelak throws two TDs in blowout win

Connor Bazelak completed 17 of 27 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 41-26 win over Toledo. He also had five rushes for nine yards. Bazelak was relatively efficient, with two touchdowns by the end of the matchup to two different receivers. The starting quarterback wasn’t tested much by the end of the matchup, as the team’s passing game didn’t have to be utilized as much as previous weeks. He’ll get a bye week this upcoming week, and then return to action on Nov. 5 as the Falcons take on Central Michigan.

Jefferson set to start moving forward

Tyler Jefferson is set to be the starting quarterback moving forward with Bert Emmanuel (leg) doubtful to play again this season, SB Nation reports. Jefferson has been hopping in under center the past two weeks with Bert Emmanuel out with a leg injury, and it appears Jefferson will stay in that spot moving forward. The underclassman quarterback has struggled when slinging the rock so far this season with just 62 passing yards for zero touchdowns and one interceptions this past week against Miami-Ohio, but he’s the last man still healthy at this point in the season.

Bowing Green vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Bowling Green is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Central Michigan

Bowling Green is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Central Michigan

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Central Michigan’s last 5 games when playing at home against Bowling Green

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Central Michigan’s last 5 games

Bowing Green vs. Central Michigan Prediction

I’m taking BGSU to go over 31.5 points. At Fanduel Sportsbook, the odds are juiced to the under, so we’re getting +102 on the over. CMU has one of the worst defenses in college football. They rank 122nd in defensive efficiency according to ESPN’s FPI. The Falcons haven’t been a scoring machine this season, but did score 41 at Toledo in Week 9. Again, this is more about CMU’s defense, as the Chippewas have allowed 46 (Miami Ohio) and 38 points (Eastern Michigan) over their last two games. They even allowed 34 points to Ball State in Week 4 and the Cardinals are horrendous offensively.

Bowing Green vs. Central Michigan Prediction: Bowling Green Falcons over 31.5 (+102)