Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Is BC a live dog?

Boston College will head to Blacksburg to take on the Hokies. With VT listed as 7.5-point favorites and the total at 48.5 points what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Boston College vs. Virginia Tech prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

313 Boston College (+7.5) at 314 Virginia Tech (-7.5); o/u 48.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 17, 2024

Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

TV: ESPN

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Virginia Tech. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Boston College Game Notes

Boston College dropped to 4-2 after losing to Virginia by 10 points on October 5th. Thomas Castellanos threw for 254 yards and 2 TD’S and 2 INT’s in the loss. BC will look to get back in the win column on Thursday night.

Virginia Tech Game Notes

Virginia Tech improved to 3-3 after defeating Stanford 31-7 on October 5th. Kyron Drones had a nice game, throwing for 201 yards and 2 TD’s. The Hokies will host the BC on Thursday night from Blacksburg.

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech BETTING PREDICTION

Take BC. This number seems a bit for the Hokies to be laying. Virginia Tech looks improved, but I’m still not overly high on them. I like Castellanos a lot for BC, as he has the ability to make plays through the air and on the ground. BC defensively is a little suspect, however I think they do enough offensively to cover this number.

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Prediction: Boston College +7.5