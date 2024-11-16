Boston College vs. SMU: Will the Mustangs roll?

The Boston College Eagles will head to Dallas to take on the Mustangs. With SMU listed as 19.5-point favorites and the total at 54 points what is the smart bet? Keep reading for our Boston College vs. SMU prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

375 Boston College (+19.5) at 376 SMU (-19.5); o/u 54

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 16, 2024

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN

Boston College vs. SMU Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Boston College. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Boston College Eagles Game Notes

Boston College moved to 5-4 defeating Syracuse last week by six points. Grayson James will start at quarterback after Thomas Castellanos enterted the transfer portal this week.

SMU Mustangs Game Notes

SMU improved to 8-1 beating Pitt by 23 points on November 2nd. Kevin Jennings had a big game throwing for 306 yards and two touchdowns. The Mustangs look for their seventh straight win.

Boston College vs. SMU BETTING PREDICTION

Take SMU. I know Boston College had a nice victory last week, but this is going to be all Mustangs on Saturday. BC will likely be playing from behind and will be forced to try to throw the football which will be difficult with a backup quarterback. SMU can put points up in a hurry this could get ugly.

Boston College vs. SMU Prediction: SMU -19.5