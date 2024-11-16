Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NCAAF Articles

    Boston College vs. SMU: Will the Mustangs roll?

    Paul ElliotBy
    Boston College vs. SMU

    The Boston College Eagles will head to Dallas to take on the Mustangs. With SMU listed as 19.5-point favorites and the total at 54 points what is the smart bet? Keep reading for our Boston College vs. SMU prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    375 Boston College (+19.5) at 376 SMU (-19.5); o/u 54

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 16, 2024

    Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

    TV: ESPN

    Boston College vs. SMU Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Boston College. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Boston College Eagles Game Notes

    Boston College moved to 5-4 defeating Syracuse last week by six points. Grayson James will start at quarterback after Thomas Castellanos enterted the transfer portal this week.

    SMU Mustangs Game Notes

    SMU improved to 8-1 beating Pitt by 23 points on November 2nd. Kevin Jennings had a big game throwing for 306 yards and two touchdowns. The Mustangs look for their seventh straight win.

    Boston College vs. SMU BETTING PREDICTION

    Take SMU. I know Boston College had a nice victory last week, but this is going to be all Mustangs on Saturday. BC will likely be playing from behind and will be forced to try to throw the football which will be difficult with a backup quarterback. SMU can put points up in a hurry this could get ugly.  

    Boston College vs. SMU Prediction: SMU -19.5

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com