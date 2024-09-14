Boston College vs. Missouri CFB Prediction: Can Eagles Score Enough to Cover?

Number 24 Boston College heads to Columbia to face #6 Missouri at 12:45 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on the SEC Network. Can the Tigers cover the 14.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Boston College vs. Missouri betting prediction.

Boston College is 2-0 straight up this season and 2-0 against the spread. They beat Florida State in Week 1 and toppled Duquesne last week.

Missouri is 2-0 straight up this season and 2-0 against the spread. They defeated Murray State in Week 1 and beat Buffalo last weekend.

Boston College vs. Missouri Matchup & Betting Odds

129 Boston College Eagles (+14.5) at 130 Missouri Tigers (-14.5); o/u 52.5

12:45 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 14, 2024

Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO

TV: SEC Network

Boston College vs. Missouri Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Boston College. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Boston College Eagles Game Notes

Boston College running back Alex Broome won’t play Saturday as he recovers from an ACL injury that will keep him out for most of the season. Broome had 60 carries for 288 yards and a touchdown as a member of the Eagles last season.

Eagles reserve quarterback Grayson James, offensive lineman Logan Taylor, and defensive back Cameron Martinez are all listed as questionable for Saturday’s game with undisclosed injuries. Taylor is listed as the starting left guard on the depth chart while Martinez is listed as the backup nickel back.

Missouri Tigers Game Notes

Mizzou wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (arm), wide receiver Luther Burden III (illness), and tight end Brett Norfleet (shoulder) are all listed as probable to play against Boston College on Saturday. Wease and Burden are the team’s two best receivers and should make sizable impacts this weekend.

Tigers defensive back Ja’Marion Wayne (hamstring) and offensive lineman Cam’Ron Johnson (undisclosed) are both questionable for Saturday’s contest. Johnson would be the bigger loss of the two as he’s listed as the team’s starting right guard.

Missouri backup quarterback Sam Horn (elbow) and defensive end Darris Smith (knee) have both been ruled out for Saturday’s home date with Boston College.

Boston College vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Boston College is 6-4 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

The Eagles are 4-2 ATS in road games since the start of last season.

Missouri is 8-9 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2020 season.

Missouri is 7-11 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2020 season.

Boston College vs. Missouri Betting Prediction

Boston College snuck up on Florida State and upset the Seminoles 28-13 in Week 1 of this season. It was a signature win for Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien and Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos. The Eagles won’t be sneaking up on the Tigers on Saturday, but I still like Boston College in this matchup.

The main reason I believe that the Eagles are the right side is due to their dual-threat quarterback, Thomas Castellanos. Through 2 games this year, Castellanos has a QBR of 93.8 out of 100. That’s the third-best figure in the country this season. What’s more, Castellanos has thrown 6 touchdowns and 0 interceptions while completing 73.1% of his passes on the campaign. He’s run the ball 15 times for 81 yards and a touchdown this year as well.

The legs of Castellanos will allow BC to stay out of negative plays and allow him to gain yards with his feet if his receivers are covered downfield. The line is more than 2 touchdowns, and that should be more than enough wiggle room for Thomas Castellanos, Bill O’Brien, and the Eagles on Saturday. I’m taking Boston College and the points in this one.