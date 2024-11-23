Boise State vs. Wyoming Prediction: Can Broncos trounce Cowboys?

Number 12 Boise State heads to Laramie to face unranked Wyoming at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network on Saturday night. Can the Broncos cover the 22.5-point spread as road favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Boise State vs. Wyoming betting prediction.

Boise State is 9-1 straight up this season and 6-4 against the spread. Their best win came against UNLV, and their only loss came against Oregon.

Wyoming is 2-8 straight up this season and 4-6 against the spread. Their best win came against New Mexico, and their worst loss came against Idaho.

Boise State vs. Wyoming Matchup & Betting Odds

217 Boise State Broncos (-22.5) at 218 Wyoming Cowboys (+22.5); o/u 55.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 23, 2024

War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY

TV: CBS Sports Network

Boise State vs. Wyoming Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 74% of bets are on Boise State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Boise State Broncos Game Notes

Broncos offensive lineman Jason Steele (undisclosed), offensive lineman Mason Randolph (undisclosed), offensive lineman Roger Carreon (undisclosed), wide receiver Chris Marshall (undisclosed), and running back Sire Gaines (knee) are all questionable to play against the Cowboys on Saturday night. Gaines is third on the team in rushing with 156 yards this season.

Boise State tight end Kaden Anderson will miss Saturday’s game against Wyoming with a knee injury. The freshman hasn’t accrued any stats yet this year.

Wyoming Cowboys Game Notes

Cowboys starting kicker John Hoyland (collarbone), running back DJ Jones (personal), and offensive lineman Nathan Geiger (knee) are all listed as questionable to play this weekend.

Wyoming defensive end Sabastian Harsh (undisclosed), offensive guard Wes King (undisclosed), wide receiver Alex Brown (leg), and running back Dawaiian McNeely (knee) are all questionable to play against Boise State on Saturday night.

Cowboys defensive end Braden Siders is doubtful to play on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury. Siders has 22 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in 6 games of action this season.

Boise State vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

Boise State is 9-5-1 ATS in conference games since the start of last season.

The Broncos are 9-6-1 ATS after a win since the beginning of last season.

Wyoming is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Wyoming is 6-9-1 ATS when playing with the rest advantage since the start of the 2020 season.

Boise State vs. Wyoming Betting Prediction

Boise State is cruising. The Broncos are 9-1 straight up and 6-4 against the spread this season. They have 6 wins by 21 points or more on the campaign, and they’ve scored at least 28 points in every game this season. The Broncos are 9th in the nation in yards per play this season, while Wyoming is 127th in opponent yards per play this season. A few other numbers point towards Boise State covering this game.

Since 2021, the Broncos are 20-17-2 ATS as a favorite and 19-11-2 ATS in conference games. What’s more, Boise State is 13-11-1 ATS after a win and 4-3-1 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2022 season. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty only needs 107 yards to reach the 2,000-yard mark this season, and I could see him getting that in the first half. The Broncos should run away with this one. I’m laying the points with Boise State.