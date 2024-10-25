Close Menu

    NCAAF Articles

    Boise State vs. UNLV: Can UNLV cover the number?

    Paul ElliotBy
    Boise State vs. UNLV

    Boise State will head to Vegas to take on UNLV. With the Broncos listed as 4.0-point favorites and the total at 63.5 points what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Boise State vs. UNLV prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    195 Boise State (-4.0) at 196 UNLV (+4.0); o/u 63.5

    10:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 25, 2024

    Allegiant Stadium

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    Boise State vs. UNLV Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 82% of bets are on Boise State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Boise State Broncos Game Notes

    Boise State moved to 5-1, defeating Hawaii 28-7 on October 12. Heisman hopeful, Ashton Jeanty continued his outstanding season rushing for 217 yards on 31 attempts and a TD. Boise looks for their 6th win of the season in Vegas.

    UNLV Rebels Game Notes

    UNLV improved to 6-1 beating Oregon State 33-25 on October 19th. Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 196 yards and added 65 yards on the ground. The Rebels look to improve to 7-1 on the year.

    Boise State vs. UNLV BETTING PREDICTION

    Take UNLV. This should be an awesome game it should be highly competitive with a lot of explosive playmakers for both teams. I like the Rebels here, I think they have the QB advantage with Malik Williams who has been awesome since taking over under center. If they are able to make life some what difficult for Jeanty then they should be in this game with a chance to win late. Take the points.

    Boise State vs. UNLV Prediction: UNLV +4

    Betting

