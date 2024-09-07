Baylor vs. Utah CFB Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

Unranked Baylor heads to Salt Lake City to face #11 Utah at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on FOX. Can the Utes cover the 14.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Baylor vs. Utah betting prediction.

Baylor is 1-0 straight up this season and 1-0 against the spread. They beat Tarleton State last week and have yet to lose a game this season.

Utah is 1-0 straight up this season and 1-0 against the spread. They defeated Southern Utah in Week 1 and have yet to drop a game this year.

Baylor vs. Utah Matchup & Betting Odds

329 Baylor Bears (+14.5) at 330 Utah Utes (-14.5); o/u 54.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 7, 2024

Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: FOX

Baylor vs. Utah Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Baylor. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Baylor Bears Game Notes

Baylor reserve running back Bryson Washington is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury. Washington logged 10 carries for 45 yards in 3 games of action for the Bears last season.

Baylor running back Dawson Pendergrass made a splash in his club’s 45-3 win over Tarleton State last Saturday. In that contest, the sophomore from Alba, TX logged 17 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown and caught 2 passes for 9 yards. Pendergrass recorded 338 rushing yards and 5 rushing TDs last season, and he should continue to get touches as the backup to starting running back Richard Reese.

Utah Utes Game Notes

Utah cornerback Kenan Johnson will miss Saturday’s contest and the rest of the season with an undisclosed injury. The Georgia Tech transfer had 29 total tackles, an interception, and 3 passes defended for the Yellow Jackets last season.

Utes quarterback Cam Rising lit it up in his team’s 49-0 win over Southern Utah last weekend. The 6’2” senior completed 10 of 15 passes for 254 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. He posted a QBR of 91.9 in the victory.

Baylor vs. Utah Betting Trends

Baylor is 3-6 ATS in conference games since the start of last season.

The Bears are 3-6 ATS after a win since the start of the 2022 season.

Utah is 11-8 ATS in conference games since the start of the 2022 season.

Utah is 13-7 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2021 season.

Baylor vs. Utah Betting Prediction

Utah has been a juggernaut against the spread at home over the past few years. Since the start of the 2018 season, the Utes are 23-11 ATS as a home favorite. That’s the 9th best mark in the FBS during that span. What’s more, Utah is 64-47-4 ATS as the home team since Kyle Whittingham became the head coach in 2005. Baylor went 3-9 straight up last season and ended the year with 5 straight losses. The Bears still have significant holes on their roster and will likely struggle to hang with Utah on the road in the altitude of Salt Lake City. For that reason, among others, I’m laying the points with the Utes at home on Saturday afternoon.