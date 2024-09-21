Baylor vs. Colorado Prediction: Bears Cover on the Road

Colorado will host the Baylor Bears on Saturday night. The Buffaloes come off of a huge rivalry win and will look to ride that momentum. The Bears enter Saturday with a 2-1 record and are 3-0 ATS this season. Will Colorado cover the 2 point spread as home favorites? Or will Baylor head back to Waco with a victory? Let’s take a look at how this Baylor vs. Colorado matchup might play out.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Baylor Bears (+2) at Colorado Buffaloes (-2); o/u 51.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 21, 2024

Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

TV: FOX

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Buffs

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 58% of bets are on Colorado. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Baylor Bears

The Bears will head on the road for the 2nd time this season to face Colorado. In their first game of the season, Dequan Finn started at quarterback in a 45-3 win over Tarleton State. He threw for 192 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. However, in their first away game, they lost 23-12 to the 12th ranked Utah Utes. Finn completed 9 of his 21 pass attempts for 115 yards and 1 touchdown. In their last game, Baylor won 31-3 over Air Force. It was Sawyer Robertson who was at quarterback for this one as Finn was dealing with ailments. Robertson completed 18 of his 24 passing attempts for 248 yards. He added a rushing touchdown as well. The two quarterbacks are listed as co- starters on the week’s depth chart. It seems to be expected that Finn would start if he is healthy enough.

Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado is flying high after going to Fort Collins and winning 28-9 over rival Colorado State. Shedeur Sanders threw for 310 yards and 4 touchdowns in this one. Travis Hunter did his thing going for 2 touchdowns on 100 yards receiving while also adding an interception on the defensive end. Two notes from this matchup. First, the Buffaloes might have some form of a run game with Micah Welch. This was Welch’s first game of the season. He rushed for 65 yards on 9 carries. In the previous matchup against Nebraska, they had a total of 42 rushing yards from running backs. Additionally, Sanders was only sacked 1 time. In the Nebraska game, he was sacked 6 times.

Baylor vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Baylor is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 away games

The UNDER is 7-5 in Baylor’s last 12 games

Colorado is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games

The OVER is 4-1 in Baylor’s last 5 home games

Baylor vs. Colorado Prediction:

I’ll take Baylor +2 in this game. The key to beating Colorado is getting pressure on Shedeur Sanders. The offensive line may have gotten worse since last season for the Buffaloes. Nebraska did a great job of getting pressure and had 6 sacks and forced turnovers. However, Colorado State had no pressure on Sanders and he was able to get the ball to his playmakers. If the Baylor defense can get in Shedeur’s face and bring him down or force him into mistakes I think Baylor has a very good chance of winning this game on the road. I am hoping it will be Sawyer Robertson who will get the start at quarterback for the Bears. I think he gives them the best chance in this one.

Baylor vs. Colorado Prediction: Baylor +2