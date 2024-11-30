Close Menu

    NCAAF Articles

    Auburn vs. Alabama Prediction: Can Tide Bounce Back in Iron Bowl?

    Duke JamesBy
    South Florida vs. Alabama

    The Auburn Tigers have come alive winning 3 of their last 4 games just in time for the Iron Bowl. On the other side, the Crimson Tide suffered a tough loss last week and now sit with an 8-3 record on the season. They are currently 10.5 point home favorites and this Auburn vs. Alabama matchup kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Auburn Tigers (+10.5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (-10.5) o/u 52.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 29, 2024

    Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

    TV: ABC

    Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Tigers

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on Auburn. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Auburn Tigers

    The Auburn Tigers are coming off of a huge win last week over Texas A&M 43-41 at home in overtime. Payton Thorne completed 19 of 31 pass attempts for 301 yards. He also had two touchdowns and an interception. Jarquez Hunter had 28 rushes for 130 yards and 3 scores. The defense had an interception to go along with 4 sacks and 7 tackles for loss.  

    Alabama Crimson Tide

    The Tide suffered a crushing 24-3 loss last week to Oklahoma. Jalen Milroe completed just 11 passes for 164 yards. He also had 3 interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. The run game averaged just 2.3 yards per carry. The defense recovered one fumble but allowed 5.1 yards per carry. Not a great start to the Kalen DeBoer era at Alabama.

    Auburn is 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games against Alabama  

    The UNDER is 5-2 in Auburn’s last 7 SEC games this season

    Alabama is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 home games

    The UNDER is 4-0 in Alabama’s last 4 SEC games

    Auburn vs. Alabama Prediction:

    Take Alabama to roll and cover the 10.5 point spread on Saturday. Auburn is coming off of a big home win over a ranked opponent, but before that they beat up on UL Monroe and suffered a loss to Vanderbilt by 10 points. Now they head on the road for the 4th time all season. Jalen Milroe needs a big bounce back game after throwing 3 interceptions and rushing for just 7 yards. Auburn has had some issues defending the dual threat QB. Marcel Reed last week had 297 pass yards and averaged 3.1 yards per carry. Arkansas QB Taylen Green averaged 4.4 yards on 18 carries. Oklahoma QB Michael Hawkins averaged 4.9 yards on 14 carries. Milroe is averaging 4.6 yards per carry and has 17 rushing touchdowns. Auburn is far from an offensive powerhouse ranking 81st averaging 24.6 points per game. On the road they are averaging just 18 points per game. The post Saban era has not gotten off to a hot start. They need to win and win convincingly against their rival. I don’t think the Tigers will be able to keep up and Alabama wins big at home.     

    Auburn vs. Alabama Prediction: Alabama -10.5

