Auburn at Texas A&M Odds, Public Betting & Expert Picks

Auburn at Texas A&M headlines a marquee SEC West clash at Kyle Field on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). This preview stacks opening odds vs. current odds, public money, injuries, weather, sharp trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, open the CFB public betting chart and browse the College Football hub.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Game Snapshot — Auburn at Texas A&M

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies

Auburn Tigers at No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies Date/Time: Sat, Sept. 27, 2025, 3:30 p.m. ET

Sat, Sept. 27, 2025, 3:30 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)

Opening Odds — Auburn at Texas A&M

Spread: Texas A&M −7.5 (market open)

Texas A&M −7.5 (market open) Moneyline: Texas A&M −238 / Auburn +196 (opening)

Texas A&M −238 / Auburn +196 (opening) Total: 51.5 (opening)

51.5 (opening) Notes: Books opened Aggies a full TD+ at home with a low-50s total; early action trimmed toward −6.5 by midweek.

Aggies vs. Tigers — Current Odds (Open → Now)

Spread: Texas A&M −6.5 (−110)

Texas A&M −6.5 (−110) Moneyline: Texas A&M −230 / Auburn +195

Texas A&M −230 / Auburn +195 Total: 52.5 (O −115 / U −105)

52.5 (O −115 / U −105) Move note: −7.5 → −6.5 to the dog; total up a tick from 51.5 → 52.5.

💸 Want the best number? Compare live lines before you bet 🏈

Public Money — Tickets %, Money %, Line Moves

Tickets % (Spread): Majority on Texas A&M as the ranked home favorite.

Majority on Texas A&M as the ranked home favorite. Money % (Spread): Heavier Auburn handle at key numbers (buying +7/+7.5).

Heavier Auburn handle at key numbers (buying +7/+7.5). Total Market: Over interest at 52.5; Under buy shows when 53+ appears.

Injuries & Weather

Injuries (TAMU): S Bryce Anderson out; LB Scooby Williams day-to-day; OL Reuben Fatheree II nearing return (questionable/probable).

S Bryce Anderson out; LB Scooby Williams day-to-day; OL Reuben Fatheree II nearing return (questionable/probable). Injuries (AUB): No fresh headline absences as of Tuesday; verify Fri a.m. & 90-min pre-kick per SOP.

No fresh headline absences as of Tuesday; verify Fri a.m. & 90-min pre-kick per SOP. Weather: ~86°F, light wind, minimal rain risk — neutral scoring conditions.

Trends That Matter — Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Auburn 6–2 ATS last eight SEC road games.

Texas A&M 9–1 SU in its last 10 at Kyle Field.

Market has leaned to Auburn at +7/+7.5; hook management matters around −7.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Under 52.5 — prefer 53+ if it pops; otherwise standard stake at 52.5.

Buy up to: Under 53 (53.5 ideal)

Under 53 (53.5 ideal) Sell down to: Avoid below 51.5 unless correlated with side.

Avoid below 51.5 unless correlated with side. Alt options: Texas A&M −6.5 only (reduce stake at −7 or worse).

🏈 Build your card at the best price: Shop lines now 💰

Insider Alerts Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.