Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAF Articles

    Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Will the Razorbacks pull off the upset?

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Arkansas vs. Auburn

    The Arkansas Razorbacks head to Arlington on Saturday to face the Texas A&M Aggies. With the Aggies listed as a four point home favorite and the total sitting at 52.5 points, what is the smart bet from AT&T Stadium? Keep reading for our Arkansas vs. Texas A&M prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    189 Arkansas (+4.0) at 190 Texas A&M (-4.0); o/u 52.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 28, 2024

    AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

    TV: CBS

    Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on LSU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Arkansas Razorbacks Game Notes

    Arkansas moved to 3-1 after beating Auburn last Saturday. Ja’Quinden Jackson led the way rushing for 75 yards and two TD’s against the Tigers. Arkansas will travel to Arlington to face the Aggies.

    Texas A&M Aggies Game Notes

    The Aggies improved to 3-1 defeating Bowling Green by a score of 26-20 on September 21st. Marcel Reed had a nice game throwing for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Reed also added 91 yards on the ground on 12 attempts. The Aggies look for their fourth consecutive victory.

    Arkansas vs. Texas A&M BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Arkansas. A&M has looked better with Marcel Reed under center, but he hasn’t been tested yet. They defeated a bad Florida team by 13 points then beat Bowling Green by six points at home last week. On the other side Arkansas could easily be undefeated and have been the more consistent team this year. Taylen Green is a great dual-threat quarterback for the Razorbacks, I don’t agree with this number at all. Give me Arkansas.

    Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Prediction: Arkansas +4

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com