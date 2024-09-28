Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Will the Razorbacks pull off the upset?

The Arkansas Razorbacks head to Arlington on Saturday to face the Texas A&M Aggies. With the Aggies listed as a four point home favorite and the total sitting at 52.5 points, what is the smart bet from AT&T Stadium? Keep reading for our Arkansas vs. Texas A&M prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

189 Arkansas (+4.0) at 190 Texas A&M (-4.0); o/u 52.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 28, 2024

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: CBS

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on LSU. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arkansas Razorbacks Game Notes

Arkansas moved to 3-1 after beating Auburn last Saturday. Ja’Quinden Jackson led the way rushing for 75 yards and two TD’s against the Tigers. Arkansas will travel to Arlington to face the Aggies.

Texas A&M Aggies Game Notes

The Aggies improved to 3-1 defeating Bowling Green by a score of 26-20 on September 21st. Marcel Reed had a nice game throwing for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Reed also added 91 yards on the ground on 12 attempts. The Aggies look for their fourth consecutive victory.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M BETTING PREDICTION

Take Arkansas. A&M has looked better with Marcel Reed under center, but he hasn’t been tested yet. They defeated a bad Florida team by 13 points then beat Bowling Green by six points at home last week. On the other side Arkansas could easily be undefeated and have been the more consistent team this year. Taylen Green is a great dual-threat quarterback for the Razorbacks, I don’t agree with this number at all. Give me Arkansas.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Prediction: Arkansas +4