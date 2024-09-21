Arkansas State vs. Iowa State CFB Prediction: Can Red Wolves cover again?

Unranked Arkansas State heads to Ames to face #20 Iowa State at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday ESPN+. Can the Cyclones cover the 21-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Arkansas State vs. Iowa State betting prediction.

Arkansas State is 2-1 straight up this season and 1-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Tulsa and their only loss came against Michigan.

Iowa State is 2-0 straight up this season and 1-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Iowa, and they are undefeated this season.

Arkansas State vs. Iowa State Matchup & Betting Odds

359 Arkansas State Red Wolves (+21) at 360 Iowa State Cyclones (-21); o/u 51.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 21, 2024

Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

TV: ESPN+

Arkansas State vs. Iowa State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 76% of bets are on Iowa State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arkansas State Red Wolves Game Notes

Red Wolves running back Cedric Hawkins will miss Saturday’s contest and the rest of the season with a knee injury. The sophomore from Stuttgart, AR had 2 carries for -6 yards this season.

Arkansas State junior wide receiver Reginald Harden Jr. had a big day in his team’s 28-18 loss to Michigan last weekend. In that contest, the 6’5” Jacksonville, FL native caught 3 passes for 52 yards and 2 touchdowns. Harden is tied for the team lead with 2 touchdown receptions this season.

Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

Cyclones offensive lineman Jalen Travis (undisclosed), defensive back Drew Surges (undisclosed), and linebacker Caleb Bacon (leg) are all listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s game. Bacon was second on the team with 60 total tackles last season.

Iowa State wide receiver Daniel Jackson will miss Saturday’s game and the rest of the season with a lower leg injury he suffered in the preseason. Jackson was fourth on the team with 260 receiving yards last year.

Arkansas State vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Arkansas State is 7-4 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

The Red Wolves are 4-3 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Iowa State is 2-4 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

Iowa State is 4-5 ATS as a home favorite since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Arkansas State vs. Iowa State Betting Prediction

These two teams will not be playing on equal rest. Arkansas State went to Michigan last weekend and lost 28-18. They easily covered the 21.5 spread against the Wolverines thanks to 15 fourth-quarter points and 3 takeaways. The Red Wolves look to be in a good spot to make it two ATS wins in a row here.

Iowa State last played on September 7th. On that date, the Cyclones beat Iowa on the road to win the Cy-Hawk Trophy with a 54-yard field goal with under 10 seconds remaining. The Cyclones had an open date last weekend, but that might not be a good thing.

Since the start of the 2019 season, Iowa State is 3-5 ATS when playing an opponent with the rest advantage and 5-8 ATS after a bye week. Those two numbers combined with the possibility of an emotional letdown lead me to believe that Arkansas State should be able to keep this game close. The Red Wolves covered last weekend, and I like them to do it again in Ames on Saturday. I’m taking Arkansas State and the points in this one.