Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAF Articles

    Arkansas State vs. Iowa State CFB Prediction: Can Red Wolves cover again?

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Arkansas State vs. Iowa State

    Unranked Arkansas State heads to Ames to face #20 Iowa State at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday ESPN+. Can the Cyclones cover the 21-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Arkansas State vs. Iowa State betting prediction.

    Arkansas State is 2-1 straight up this season and 1-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Tulsa and their only loss came against Michigan.

    Iowa State is 2-0 straight up this season and 1-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Iowa, and they are undefeated this season.    

    Arkansas State vs. Iowa State Matchup & Betting Odds

    359 Arkansas State Red Wolves (+21) at 360 Iowa State Cyclones (-21); o/u 51.5

    2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 21, 2024

    Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

    TV: ESPN+

    Arkansas State vs. Iowa State Public Betting Prediction

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 76% of bets are on Iowa State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Arkansas State Red Wolves Game Notes

    Red Wolves running back Cedric Hawkins will miss Saturday’s contest and the rest of the season with a knee injury. The sophomore from Stuttgart, AR had 2 carries for -6 yards this season.

    Arkansas State junior wide receiver Reginald Harden Jr. had a big day in his team’s 28-18 loss to Michigan last weekend. In that contest, the 6’5” Jacksonville, FL native caught 3 passes for 52 yards and 2 touchdowns. Harden is tied for the team lead with 2 touchdown receptions this season.

    Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

    Cyclones offensive lineman Jalen Travis (undisclosed), defensive back Drew Surges (undisclosed), and linebacker Caleb Bacon (leg) are all listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s game. Bacon was second on the team with 60 total tackles last season.

    Iowa State wide receiver Daniel Jackson will miss Saturday’s game and the rest of the season with a lower leg injury he suffered in the preseason. Jackson was fourth on the team with 260 receiving yards last year. 

    Arkansas State is 7-4 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

    The Red Wolves are 4-3 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

    Iowa State is 2-4 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

    Iowa State is 4-5 ATS as a home favorite since the beginning of the 2022 season.

    Arkansas State vs. Iowa State Betting Prediction

    These two teams will not be playing on equal rest. Arkansas State went to Michigan last weekend and lost 28-18. They easily covered the 21.5 spread against the Wolverines thanks to 15 fourth-quarter points and 3 takeaways. The Red Wolves look to be in a good spot to make it two ATS wins in a row here.

    Iowa State last played on September 7th. On that date, the Cyclones beat Iowa on the road to win the Cy-Hawk Trophy with a 54-yard field goal with under 10 seconds remaining. The Cyclones had an open date last weekend, but that might not be a good thing.

    Since the start of the 2019 season, Iowa State is 3-5 ATS when playing an opponent with the rest advantage and 5-8 ATS after a bye week. Those two numbers combined with the possibility of an emotional letdown lead me to believe that Arkansas State should be able to keep this game close. The Red Wolves covered last weekend, and I like them to do it again in Ames on Saturday. I’m taking Arkansas State and the points in this one.

    College Football Week 4 Arkansas State vs. Iowa State Betting Prediction: ARKANSAS STATE RED WOLVES +21 

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com