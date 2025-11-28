Arizona vs. Arizona State Picks & Preview: Will Sun Devils pull off upset?

Territorial Cup week always promises extra heat — state bragging rights, late-season stakes and narrative-fueled coaching matchups mean every snap carries weight. If you’re hunting value, look beyond raw record and into who needs this game most, which units match up, and where the public may be overreacting. Below we break down the essentials and deliver a betting-minded take that includes the full Arizona vs. Arizona State Picks angle for bettors who want a clean road map to this rivalry.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Game Day Information

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025.

Kickoff (ET): 9:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. MST).

Venue: Mountain America Stadium — Tempe, AZ.

TV: FOX (national).

Arizona vs. Arizona State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Arizona -1 47.5 -122 Arizona State +1 47.5 +102

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Arizona 56% -1 -1 Arizona State 44% +1 +1

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Injury Report

Arizona State’s final practice/injury notes this week indicate a mix of manageable bumps and one or two game-time questions, but nothing that appears season-ending for the Sun Devils. Sports Illustrated’s recent update on ASU’s status noted the team could see a couple of players return to the rotation and that the staff is being cautious with any late bumps — a signal that ASU will likely list a few questionables but head into Friday with most of its core available. That context matters for how coach Kenny Dillingham scripts the early downs.

Arizona’s injury picture has been relatively quiet publicly; the Wildcats are trending into this game with their usual late-season nicks but no widely reported, game-changing absences at the time of writing. As with any rivalry, monitor the official active/inactive reports about 90 minutes before kickoff — a late scratch in either secondary or at skill positions could shift both projected yardage and the game script. (Odds referenced in the picks section reflect market lines available at major books.)

Arizona vs. Arizona State Picks & Prediction

Why back the Sun Devils at +1? There are three betting-focused angles that make Arizona State the cleaner value here:

Motivation & stakes. ASU still has a pathway — however narrow — to meaningful postseason positioning in the Big 12, and that urgency shows in how the roster has attacked late-week prep. When a home team needs this win for postseason leverage and state pride, the emotional edge can translate into sharper situational play, fewer mental errors and clutch fourth-quarter execution. That motivation narrows the gap against a ranked Arizona side. Matchup leverage on the ground. Arizona State’s run game has flashed in recent weeks (including a huge single-game performance that shifted the narrative), and when ASU controls the line and chews clock it forces Arizona into more predictable passing downs. Controlling time of possession is the textbook path to keeping a close spread within reach — and at +1, you’re getting a full point cushion on top of that scenario. Market & public pricing. Consensus books are pricing this as a true toss-up (Arizona close favorite in many markets). When a spread sits near pick’em territory it often reflects public money and model hedging; the smart play is to exploit tiny edges — home-field familiarity in Tempe, minimal travel fatigue for ASU, and the slightly higher motivation level. At +1 you’re essentially buying a field-goal buffer while sticking with a team trending up.

Projection (final score): Arizona State 28 — Arizona 27.

