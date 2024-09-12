Arizona State vs. Texas State CFB Prediction: Can Texas State Earn Big Win?

Unranked Arizona State heads to San Marcos to face unranked Texas State at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday night on ESPN. Keep reading for our Arizona State vs. Texas State betting prediction.

Can the Sun Devils win the game outright in this pick ‘em contest on Thursday?

Arizona State is 2-0 straight up this season and 2-0 against the spread. They’ve beaten Wyoming and Mississippi State and have yet to lose a game this season.

Texas State is 2-0 straight up this season and 1-1 against the spread. They’ve defeated Lamar and UTSA and have yet to drop a game this year.

Arizona State vs. Texas State Matchup & Betting Odds

105 Arizona State Sun Devils (PK) at 106 Texas State Bobcats (PK); o/u 59.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 12, 2024

Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

TV: ESPN

Arizona State vs. Texas State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 73% of bets are on Arizona State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arizona State Sun Devils Game Notes

Arizona State reserve running back Raleek Brown missed the team’s first two games with a hamstring injury, but he’s listed as probable to play on Thursday. Brown ran for 227 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2022 as a freshman at USC.

Sun Devils offensive lineman Sean Na’a (leg), linebacker Tate Romney (arm), defensive lineman Prince Dorbah (leg), and linebacker Jordan Crook (undisclosed) are all expected to miss Thursday’s contest. Arizona State defensive back Laterrence Welch is questionable to play against Texas State with a foot injury.

Texas State Bobcats Game Notes

Texas State senior quarterback Jordan McCloud had a big game in his team’s 49-10 home win over UTSA last weekend. In that contest, the 6’0” 200-pound Tampa native completed 18 of 27 passes for 309 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He also had 6 carries for 30 yards and 2 touchdowns. McCloud posted a QBR of 93.9 in the victory.

Bobcats running back Lincoln Pare also performed well in his club’s blowout win. Pare led the team with 11 rushing attempts and made the most of them by racking up 109 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on the day. Pare is averaging 7.8 yards per carry on 17 rushing attempts this season.

Arizona State vs. Texas State Betting Trends

Arizona State is 1-3 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

The Sun Devils are 2-3 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

Texas State is 5-2 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

Texas State is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

Arizona State vs. Texas State Betting Prediction

Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne is building something. Last year was Kinne’s first in San Marcos, and he led the Bobcats to a 7-5 regular season record. The Bobcats then secured a 45-21 win in the First Responder Bowl over Rice to finish the season 8-5. Texas State played UTSA last season and lost to the Roadrunners 20-13. This season, Texas State played UTSA and thumped them 49-10. The difference was the offense. Last season Texas State only recorded 242 yards of total offense in their loss to UTSA. This year the Bobcats racked up 504 yards of total offense in their home blowout win over the Roadrunners.

Texas State quarterback Jordan McCloud is a fifth-year senior on his fourth school. He has 38 games of collegiate action under his belt and his best season last year. Last season, Jordan McCloud won the Sun Belt Player of the Year Award as a member of James Madison when he tossed 35 touchdowns and ran for 8 more. Upsets often begin at the quarterback position, and Texas State has the clear advantage at that spot in this matchup. I’m taking the Bobcats to win this game outright at home on Thursday night.