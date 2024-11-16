Arizona State vs. Kansas State Prediction: Can Sun Devils Stay Strong ATS?

The Arizona State Sun Devils head to Kansas to take on the Wildcats in a massive Big 12 bout. The Sun Devils have won two straight games and are 7-2 on the season. The Wildcats are looking for a bounce back after a loss pushed their record to 7-2. They are currently 7.5 point favorites and this Arizona State vs. Kansas State battle kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arizona State Sun Devils (+7.5) at Kansas State Wildcats (-7.5) o/u 51

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 16, 2024

Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Wildcats

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Kansas State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arizona State Sun Devils

The Sun Devils moved to 4-2 in conference play after a 35-31 victory over UCF. Sam Leavitt completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 161 yards and 3 touchdowns. Kyson Brown led the ground game with 18 carries for 73 yards. The defense had an interception that they returned for a touchdown and ASU also had a punt return for a touchdown. Star running back Cam Skattebo missed the UCF game but he should return to the field against Kansas State barring any setbacks. The senior has 1,001 rush yards and 11 touchdowns this season, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

Kansas State Wildcats

The Wildcats suffered a tough loss against Houston 24-19 before going on their bye 2 weeks ago. Avery Johnson completed 23 passes for 238 yards. He also had a touchdown and 2 interceptions in the 4th quarter. He was held to just 18 rushing yards and DJ Giddens only managed 50 yards on 17 carries. Kansas State was up 19-10 entering the 4th quarter before Houston made their comeback and won the final period 14-0.

Arizona State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Arizona State is 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Arizona State’s last 5 road games

Kansas State is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games

The UNDER is 5-4 in Kansas State’s last 9 games

Arizona State vs. Kansas State Prediction:

Take Arizona State to cover the 7.5 point spread. These two teams are very evenly matched. The Kansas State defense allows 23.6 points per game while the Sun Devils allow 23.8 points per game. Both teams are also very good against the run with Arizona State allowing 3.6 yards per carry and the Wildcats allowing 3.8 yards per carry. Both teams have great running backs in DJ Giddens and Cam Skattebo. With two teams that are very equal, I’ll take the points with a team that has shown they can win games in various ways. Last week they were without Skattebo so they returned an interception and a punt for a touchdown. This team has found ways all season and that is why they are 7-2 ATS this season. On the opposite side, the Wildcats just choked away a 9 point 4th quarter lead to a Houston team that was 3-5. Kansas State is also 3-6 ATS on the season.

Arizona State vs. Kansas State Prediction: Arizona State +7.5