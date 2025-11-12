Arizona vs Cincinnati Pick & Odds: Will Bearcats rebound from beating?

If you like value on a confident home favorite, this one’s for you. The Bearcats have been steadier all season and Nippert’s crowd plus a favorable matchup could make Cincinnati a sharp-side play ahead of kickoff. Our Arizona vs Cincinnati prediction leans decisively to the Bearcats covering — we’ll explain why and finish with a clear score call you can use for spreads or teasers.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

How to Watch — Arizona vs Cincinnati

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats (6–3) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7–2).

Date & Time: Saturday, November 15, 2025 — kickoff 12:00 p.m. ET (noon).

Location: Nippert Stadium — Cincinnati, OH.

TV: FS1 (regional/linear coverage expected).

Market line / total (current): Cincinnati listed around -6.5 with the total ~56 (markets vary; Bovada shows the matchup on its board).

Arizona vs Cincinnati Odds — Week 12

Team Spread Total ML Arizona +6.5 56 +195 Cincinnati −6.5 56 -210

Weather report (Cincinnati — game day)

Expect a mild, mostly dry mid-November afternoon with intermittent clouds and highs in the mid-to-upper 60s F through the afternoon; isolated rain is possible later in the evening but kickoff conditions should be fine for a clean, fast game. (Hourly forecast for Nov 15, 2025 — Cincinnati, OH).

Who Is The Public Betting — Arizona vs Cincinnati

Team % of Bets Open Current Arizona 21% +6.5 +6.5 Cincinnati 79% −6.5 −6.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the College Football Public Betting Chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Why Cincinnati covers (key betting notes)

Home-field + consistency: Cincinnati has been the steadier team, sitting at a 7–2 mark and a top-25 ranking entering the week; they’ve protected the home field and shown the kind of balanced offense and turnover avoidance that beats midline underdogs.

Arizona’s road questions: The Wildcats are 6–3 but have shown more volatility away from home this season; road snaps against disciplined Big 12 defenses have been their tougher assignments.

Matchup edges: Cincinnati’s offensive efficiency and defensive bend-but-don’t-break identity should force Arizona into longer drives and fewer quick-scoring plays — a recipe that favors the home favorite in the 6–7 point range. Recent model consensus and commercial pick polls lean Cincy as well.

Market movement and sharp money: Early books opened closer to -4.5 to -5 and market action has pushed Cincy to -6.5 in multiple books; that movement is consistent with public/sharp faith in the Bearcats at home.

Arizona vs Cincinnati Prediction & Expert Pick

Bet: Cincinnati -6.5 (take the Bearcats to cover)

Final score projection: Cincinnati 31 — Arizona 21

Why this score: I expect Cincinnati to control the pace, convert in the red zone efficiently, and limit Arizona’s big-play upside. A 10-point win fits both the market (-6.5) and the matchup dynamics — comfortable cover, not a blowout.

🏈 Ready to Place Your Bet? Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.