    App State vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction: Will Chanticleers end losing skid?

    Anthony RomeBy
    App State vs. Coastal Carolina

    Sun Belt rivals clash in Conway, SC for Thursday night’s App State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET. Will the Chanticleers cash a 1.5-point home dog or is there a better bet on the board?

    Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Public Betting: Bettors Backing Home Dog

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Coastal Carolina. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Aguilar throws four touchdowns vs. Old Dominion

    Joey Aguilar completed 13 of 24 passes for 212 yards, four touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 28-20 victory versus Old Dominion. He also had seven rushes for 61 yards. Aguilar set a season high in passing touchdowns despite setting season lows in passing yards, attempts and completions. The senior signal-caller was a threat on the ground, rushing for a season-best 61 yards. Through eight games, Aguilar has 2,270 passing yards, 20 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

    Vasko shows well in start vs. Troy

    Ethan Vasko was 18-for-34 passing for 206 yards and one touchdown during Saturday’s 38-24 loss to Troy. He also had 13 rushes for 20 yards with one touchdown. Vasko and Noah Kim split reps leading up to Saturday’s contest, but Vasko ended up under center. He couldn’t lead the Chanticleers to the win, though he did tally a pair of touchdowns without turning the ball over. Vasko has 1,401 passing yards, four interceptions, 285 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns in eight games.

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Appalachian State’s last 6 games

    Appalachian State is 10-5 SU in its last 15 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Coastal Carolina’s last 5 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Coastal Carolina’s last 5 games

    Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction

    Take Coastal. The Chanticleers have owned the Mountaineers in recent meetings. They beat App State 27-24 last season as a 4-point underdog. Two years ago, they topped the Mountaineers 35-28 as a 3-point dog. Over the last four seasons, Coastal Carolina has covered three times in its last four meetings with App State. Despite losing three straight games entering play tonight, I’m going to back Coastal to snap its losing streak.

    Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction: COASTAL CAROLINA CHANTICLEERS +1.5

