Alabama vs. Vanderbilt: Can Vandy cover the number?

The Alabama Crimson Tide head to Nashville on Sunday to face the Vanderbilt Commodores. With the Tide listed as a 23-point road favorites and the total sitting at 54 points, what is the best bet from FirstBank Stadium? Keep reading for our Alabama vs. Vanderbilt prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

349 Alabama (-23.0) at 350 Vanderbilt (+23.0); o/u 54

4:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 5, 2024

FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV: SEC Network

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Alabama. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Alabama moved to 4-0 after beating Georgia last Saturday. Jalen Milroe was outstanding throwing for 377 yards and rushing for 117, while accounting for four total touchdowns. The Tide look to move to 5-0 on the season.

Vanderbilt Commodores Game Notes

The Commodores dropped to 2-2 losing to Missouri by a score of 30-27 on September 21st. Diego Pavia had a nice game despite the loss, throwing for 178 yards and adding 84 yards on the ground. Vanderbilt looks to get back in the on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt BETTING PREDICTION

Take Vandy in the first half. This won’t be a very fun bet to watch, but hopefully we cash it in the first 30 minutes. The spot feels too good to pass up despite the talent differences in teams. After a very emotional game last week for Alabama and Vanderbilt coming off a bye week, I like the spot for Vandy to keep this game close early on.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Prediction: Vanderbilt +12.5 1H