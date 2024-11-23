Close Menu

    NCAAF Articles

    Alabama vs. Oklahoma Prediction: Is the under the best bet on the board?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Alabama vs. Oklahoma

    Is the under the best bet on the board when it comes to Saturday night’s Alabama vs. Oklahoma matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET? Or is there a better play ahead of tonight’s conference tilt in Norman, OK?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Alabama Crimson Tide (-13.5) at Oklahoma (+13.5); o/u 46

    7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 23, 2024

    Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

    TV: ABC/ESPN+

    Alabama vs. Oklahoma Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 74% of bets are on Oregon State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Milroe throws three more touchdowns in romp

    Jalen Milroe completed 11 of 16 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 52-7 victory versus Mercer. He also had six rushes for 43 yards with one touchdown. Milroe found little resistance with the step down in competition, and he appears to be peaking at the right time with seven touchdowns in his last two contests. The Tide visit a struggling Oklahoma squad next weekend as the Tide continue their quest to qualify for the expanded College Football Playoff.

    Arnold struggles in loss to Mizzou

    Jackson Arnold was 15-for-24 passing for 74 yards during Saturday’s 30-23 defeat versus Missouri. He also had 17 rushes for 45 yards. Arnold failed to reach 100 passing yards for the first time since Week 4 while completing 62.5 percent of his passes. The sophomore quarterback did not turn the ball over but struggled to move the offense along. He will look for a bounce back performance against Alabama following the team’s bye.

    Alabama is 19-3 SU in its last 22 games

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Alabama’s last 9 games on the road

    Oklahoma is 11-4 SU in its last 15 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Oklahoma’s last 6 games

    Alabama vs. Oklahoma Prediction

    Take the under. Remember when Alabama hosted South Carolina and had to hold on to beat the Gamecocks in an eventual 27-25 victory? I see tonight’s matchup playing out in a similar fashion. I don’t believe this version of the Sooners are more competitive than the Gamecocks. That said, I also don’t see the Crimson Tide moving up and down the field at will like they’ve done the past two weeks.

    I also don’t envision the Sooners being able to do much of anything on offense. Over their past four games, the Tide have held their opponents to 17 (Tennessee), 0 (Missouri), 13 (LSU) and 7 (Mercer) points. OU might be fortunate to score double digits tonight.

    Alabama vs. Oklahoma Prediction: UNDER 46

