Alabama vs. Oklahoma CFP Picks: Will Tide get revenge on Sooners?

This marquee CFP matchup features No. 9 Alabama (10–3) traveling to take on No. 8 Oklahoma (10–2) in a true rematch of their regular-season showdown. With the College Football Playoff’s expanded 12-team format, this first-round game carries huge stakes: the winner advances to face top-seeded Indiana in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal. It’s a battle between two historic programs with very different late-season trajectories. What’s the smart bet when it comes to this Alabama vs. Oklahoma College Football Playoff matchup?

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Game Information

📅 Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

Friday, December 19, 2025 🕗 Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET

📍 Location: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium — Norman, OK

📺 TV: ABC / ESPN

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Alabama +1.5 40.5 -105 Oklahoma -1.5 40.5 -115

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Alabama 66% -1.5 +1.5 Oklahoma 34% +1.5 -1.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

🏈 Storylines & Context

🔴 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama rebounded to finish the season 10–3 and earn its first CFP berth since 2023. The Tide’s defense remains a strength, consistently keeping opponents out of the end zone and ranking among the nation’s better units in points allowed. Offensively, Alabama has leaned on an improved passing attack with QB Ty Simpson leading an efficient scoring group.

However, the Tide struggled at times running the ball — notably gaining just −3 rushing yards in the SEC Championship Game — and have been inconsistent under pressure. Simpson was sacked multiple times in their prior meeting against the Sooners, which Oklahoma exploited en route to victory.

Key Alabama Players:

QB Ty Simpson — Season leader in passing yards and the focal point of the offense.

WR Germie Bernard — Alabama’s top receiver with consistent production.

WR Isaiah Horton — Dynamic playmaker capable of explosive gains.

🟣 Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma enters this game with momentum, finishing strong and knocking off Alabama 23–21 in Norman just over a month ago. Under head coach Brent Venables, the Sooners’ defense has been elite — ranking among the top teams nationally in points allowed — and they lead the nation in sacks and tackles for loss.

Offensively, the Sooners have been more up-and-down, ranking in the middle of the pack nationally. But QB John Mateer provides dual-threat production and the Sooners have playmakers like WR Isaiah Sategna III, a deep threat and dangerous big-play threat.

Key Oklahoma Players:

QB John Mateer — Dual-threat signal-caller who’s made clutch plays.

WR Isaiah Sategna III — Top receiving threat with explosive play ability.

DE R. Mason Thomas — Oklahoma’s top pass rusher returning from injury.

🔑 Tactical Matchups & Themes

📊 1. Defensive Front Pressure vs. QB Comfort

Oklahoma’s pass rush gave Ty Simpson trouble in their earlier meeting, sacking him four times and forcing turnovers. If the Sooners can replicate that pressure while limiting negative plays, they’ll bottle up Alabama’s passing rhythm again.

📊 2. Offensive Balance and Running Game

Alabama’s offense showed it can move the ball through the air but has lacked a consistent ground game. In contrast, Oklahoma’s defense has been stout against the run, making this another potential advantage for the Sooners.

📊 3. Turnover Margin and Field Position

Both teams understand that turnovers can swing low-scoring, tightly contested postseason games. Oklahoma forced multiple turnovers in their regular-season win, and Alabama must protect the ball better this time around to stay competitive.

Alabama vs. Oklahoma Picks

This battle feels like a true 50-50 playoff slugfest: two teams that know each other well, with contrasting strengths. Oklahoma’s elite defense and home-field edge give them a slight advantage, especially after winning the previous matchup. However, Alabama’s improved passing attack and defensive turnover creation ensure it stays within striking distance.

🏆 Prediction: Oklahoma 20, Alabama 17 (Take the Sooners -1.5)

Expect a gritty, defensively driven game decided by a key turnover or late field goal — a classic CFP first-round chess match.

