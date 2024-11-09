Alabama vs. LSU Prediction: Will Crimson Tide, Tigers turn game into a shootout?

Will the Alabama vs. LSU matchup turn into a shootout at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night? Read on for our prediction for this SEC clash, which essentially is a playoff elimination game.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Alabama Crimson Tide (-2.5) at LSU Tigers (+2.5); o/u 58.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 9, 2024

Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Alabama vs. LSU Public Betting: Bettors Leaning towards Tide

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on Alabama. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Milore guides ‘Bama to easy victory over Mizzou

Jalen Milroe was 16-for-26 passing for 215 yards during Saturday’s 34-0 victory versus Missouri. He also had 11 rushes for 50 yards with one touchdown. Milroe failed to pass for a touchdown for the first time all season, but still managed his 12th rushing score in eight contests. He has 25 total touchdowns over that span. The Tide have a bye before a difficult clash with LSU in Death Valley.

Nussmeier throws for 405 yards, two touchdowns

Garrett Nussmeier was 25-for-50 passing for 405 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions during Saturday’s 38-23 defeat to Texas A&M. He also had four rushes for negative three yards with one touchdown. On the plus side, Nussmeier went over 400 yards passing for the second time in 2024. he also has multiple touchdown passes in all but one outing. On the downside, Nussmeier was picked three times and sacked twice in defeat, completing just 50-percent of his passes. Another shootout lurks in two weeks against Alabama, but Nussmeier has seven picks in his last four games and must cut down on the turnovers.

Alabama vs. LSU Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Alabama’s last 8 games on the road

Alabama is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Louisiana State

Louisiana State is 15-1 SU in its last 16 games at home

Louisiana State is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games

Alabama vs. LSU Prediction

Take the over. The recent LSU-Bama matchups have flown over the total. Last year, the Crimson Tide hammered the Tigers 42-28. Two years ago, LSU beat ‘Bama 32-31 in overtime. Three years ago was the only time since 2019 that a Tide-Tigers matchup did not go over the number.

Both of these teams will get their passing attacks going with big plays. ‘Bama has scored at least 34 points in every game this season expect two – Tennessee (17) and South Carolina (27). The Tide rank 11th in offensive efficiency according to ESPN’s FPI metric. LSU, meanwhile, ranks 9th in offensive efficiency according to the ESPN FPI metric. They’re 27th in defensive efficiency, although I don’t know what the Tigers have done to earn that ranking.

Alabama vs. LSU Prediction: OVER 58.5