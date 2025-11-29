Alabama vs. Auburn Picks: Will Tigers put up fight in Iron Bowl?

Will the Tigers put up a fight in the Iron Bowl? Or will the Crimson Tide roll in one of the biggest rivalry games of the season? Our Alabama vs. Auburn picks and preview breaks down the matchup, which includes a final score projection.

Alabama vs. Auburn — Game Day Information

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Kickoff (ET): 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CT).

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium — Auburn, AL (the Iron Bowl on The Plains).

TV / Streaming: ABC (national telecast; local simulcasts/radio per Auburn/Alabama networks).

Alabama vs. Auburn Betting Odds

Team Spread Total ML Alabama -5.5 46.5 -218 Auburn +5.5 46.5 +180

Who Is The Public Betting

Team % of Bets Open Current Alabama 52% -5.5 -5.5 Auburn 48% +5.5 +5.5

Numbers update frequently — check the latest splits on our college football public betting chart before placing any bets.

Alabama vs. Auburn Injury Report

Alabama’s initial availability report listed multiple players across both sides of the ball with varying statuses heading into the Iron Bowl. Notably, tight end Josh Cuevas is listed as out (foot injury) after being a significant red-zone target this season; running back Kevin Riley is also listed out, and several other position players were included on the report as out or probable. The depth hits on the Alabama offense — particularly at tight end and at running back — create tangible short-term production gaps that Auburn can game-plan against.

Auburn’s availability list includes its own absences, but fewer game-changing offensive names were flagged as out in the initial report. Jordan-Hare’s crowd, Auburn’s late-season urgency (bowl eligibility), and coach-speak about being “ready to play” are typical rivalry-week signals that an Auburn staff will try to amplify into on-field advantage. Because several Alabama contributors are listed as out or limited, halftime/game-day snap counts and early play design are the market-moving items bettors should watch.

Alabama vs. Auburn Picks & Predictions

There are three practical reasons backing Auburn to cover the +5.5 number:

Alabama’s offensive availability concerns create a real scoring delta. Losing Josh Cuevas — a reliable red-zone and intermediate chain-mover — and being without Kevin Riley reduces Alabama’s proven scoring pathways. That forces more work onto single-read throws, less personnel flexibility and a heavier reliance on backup rotation that hasn’t produced at the same rate. Against a motivated Auburn defense at home, those limitations can turn a comfortable script into a slog where every possession matters. Rivalry-week variance + home-field leverage. Jordan-Hare is one of college football’s toughest atmospheres when the Tigers are competitive; Auburn will push tempo, try to shorten the field with special-teams or turnover opportunities, and use noise to disrupt Alabama’s cadence. The combination of crowd and emotional energy raises variance — perfect for a dog that needs to keep things close. When the spread is 5.5, a single turnover, special-teams swing or red-zone stop flips the margin. Market shape and public perception. Alabama’s brand inflates public bets even when injury reports suggest diminished capacity. If the market overreacts to rankings or season-long narratives while underpricing the short-term personnel hits, +5.5 on Auburn becomes a value spot for bettors who believe the Tide’s ceiling is temporarily lower. Sharps will often exploit that mispricing by backing the home dog or waiting for a late line push; if you can grab +5.5 (or better) pregame, the expected value favors Auburn covering.

Projection (final score): Alabama 16, Auburn 13

