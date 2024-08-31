Akron vs. Ohio State CFB Betting Prediction, Odds & Trends

Unranked Akron heads to Columbus to face #2 Ohio State at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Can the Buckeyes cover the 48.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Keep reading for our Akron vs. Ohio State betting prediction.

Akron went 2-10 straight up last season and 4-6-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Kent State and their worst loss came against Northern Illinois.

Ohio State went 11-2 straight up last season and 7-5-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Penn State, and their worst loss came against Missouri.

Akron vs. Ohio State Matchup & Betting Odds

179 Akron Zips (+48.5) at 180 Ohio State Buckeyes (-48.5); o/u 57.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 31, 2024

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

TV: CBS/Paramount+

Akron vs. Ohio State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 76% of bets are on Akron. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Akron Zips Game Notes

Akron will likely start 6’3” junior Tahj Bullock at quarterback this season. The East Orange, NJ native saw limited action last year. In 2023, Bullock completed 32 of 66 passes (48.5 completion percentage) for 271 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. Tahj Bullock also had 62 carries for 165 yards and 4 rushing touchdowns last season. He’ll have his work cut out for him against one of the best defenses in the nation on Saturday.

The Zips’ starting running back will be 5’11” 200-pound sophomore Charles Kellom. The Cincinnati native has 6 carries for 32 yards in his 2-year Akron career. Kellom will likely split carries with Michigan State transfer running back Jordon Simmons on Saturday.

Ohio State Buckeyes Game Notes

Buckeyes reserve running back TC Caffey suffered a knee injury over the summer that will keep him out for the entirety of the 2024 season. Caffey was likely going to be in the mix for Ohio State’s third-string running back spot but will cede that role to freshmen James Peoples and Sam Williams-Dixon.

The big transfer portal addition for Ohio State was former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard. Last season for the Wildcats, Howard threw for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 61.3% of his passes. The Pennsylvania native also added 351 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns on the ground last season. Howard will likely be an upgrade from last year’s Buckeyes starter, Kyle McCord.

Akron vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Akron is 1-2 ATS in their last 3 games against Ohio State.

Akron is 0-5 ATS against ranked opponents since the start of the 2020 season.

Ohio State is 14-9-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2020 season.

Ohio State is 24-21-1 ATS in non-conference games since the start of the 2013 season.

Akron vs. Ohio State Betting Prediction

The public is on Akron for this game, likely because Ohio State is favored by 48.5 points or nearly 7 touchdowns. There’s also the fact that Ohio State only had one win by 49+ points last season, a 63-10 home drubbing of Western Kentucky on September 16th. The Buckeyes also lost their last 2 games of the year last season, losing at Michigan 30-24 to end the regular season, and then losing the Cotton Bowl to Missouri by a score of 14-3.

That was last year. Ohio State added several impact players via the transfer portal this offseason. The best of that bunch are quarterback Will Howard, running back Quinshon Judkins, and safety Caleb Downs. On top of that, the Buckeyes brought in the #5 recruiting class in the country according to 247sports.com. This Ohio State team is on par with Georgia when it comes to talent on the field, and that’s why I like the Buckeyes to steamroll the Zips at home on Saturday afternoon. I’m laying the points with Ohio State in this one.