2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier Lead Early Race

As the 2025 college football season approaches, the Heisman Trophy race is already heating up with a mix of seasoned quarterbacks, rising sophomores, and even a few high-profile true freshmen making waves in the early odds.

According to Bovada.lv, Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier sit atop the leaderboard, but the field is deep and unpredictable.

2025 Heisman Trophy Top Contenders

1. Arch Manning (Texas) — +700

The highest-profile name in college football, Arch Manning finally gets his shot as Texas transitions into a post-Quinn Ewers era. With elite pedigree and a loaded offensive roster, Manning is in a prime spot to make a Heisman run—if he lives up to the hype.

2. Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) — +900

Taking over full-time duties for the Tigers, Nussmeier flashed brilliance in the 2024 season and is poised for a breakout year in Baton Rouge. LSU’s offensive system and SEC exposure give him a real shot if the wins follow.

3. Cade Klubnik (Clemson) — +1400

After an up-and-down start to his Clemson career, Klubnik remains a strong contender if he can finally put it all together under Garrett Riley’s offense. A bounce-back season for the Tigers would help his case.

2025 Heisman Trophy Rising Stars & Freshmen Phenoms

Julian Sayin (Ohio State) — +1500

The former five-star is expected to battle for the starting job at Ohio State. If he secures the role in a Ryan Day-led offense, his stock could skyrocket quickly.

Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) — +1400

A wide receiver this high in the odds is rare, but Smith is a generational talent with the potential to break out like DeVonta Smith did in 2020. The question is whether OSU’s QB play will match his skill level.

DJ Lagway (Florida) — +1600

A name to circle. Lagway is the Gators’ most exciting QB prospect in years, and he could have a freshman-year impact similar to Caleb Williams or Trevor Lawrence if he earns the job early.

2025 Heisman Trophy Mid-Tier Sleepers

LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina) — +1600

An electric dual-threat quarterback, Sellers is still under the national radar but has the tools to become a household name quickly.

Drew Allar (Penn State) — +1600

A disappointment to some in 2024, Allar returns with more experience and a chance to lead Penn State to a Big Ten title run, which could reignite his Heisman hopes.

Carson Beck (Miami) — +2500

Beck’s transfer to Miami adds intrigue. If the Hurricanes can contend in the ACC, Beck has the experience and talent to make a dark-horse run.

Deep Sleepers & Longshots to Watch

Gunner Stockton (Georgia) — +3500

With Beck gone, Stockton may finally get the keys to Georgia’s offense. If he wins the job and leads a championship-caliber team, these odds could look like a steal.

Justice Haynes (Michigan) — +20000

A powerful running back now in Michigan’s system, Haynes could be this year’s surprise non-QB contender if the Wolverines rely heavily on the ground game.

Dylan Raiola (Nebraska) — +7000

The No. 1 QB from the 2024 class, Raiola may get the start early under Matt Rhule. If he performs well, media buzz and Nebraska’s resurgence could fuel a Heisman push.

Zachariah Branch (Georgia) — +25000

Branch has transferred from USC to Georgia and is a dynamic special teams and receiver threat. If Georgia schemes him properly, he could be this year’s all-purpose sensation.

Long Shots Needing Miracles

Names like Kevin Jennings (SMU) +5000, Rickie Collins (LSU) +25000, and Mikey Keene (Fresno State) +18000 are likely on the board for those betting on extreme outliers or regional heroes. While unlikely, a breakout season can always surprise voters—as we’ve seen in past decades.

Final Thoughts

The Heisman Trophy landscape for 2025 feels like a generational pivot—between new stars like Arch Manning stepping in and established names like Nussmeier trying to seize the moment. While Manning leads the early odds, history has shown that preseason favorites rarely walk away with the trophy. Keep a close eye on potential breakout stars like Lagway, Sayin, and Sellers, who could flip the race by midseason.

As always, the Heisman is as much about narrative as performance—who shines in primetime, who leads their team to big wins, and who captures the college football nation’s attention down the stretch.