2025 Big Ten Football Preview & Prediction: Will Ducks repeat?

The 2025 Big Ten football season is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory, with conference realignment, elite quarterback battles, and high-stakes coaching moves reshaping the landscape. Will the Buckeyes win yet another conference title?

Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Washington officially joined the fold last season to create a superconference. Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon lead the way as preseason favorites, but with new quarterbacks under center and key transfers across the board, there’s plenty of room for surprises.

Here’s a breakdown of the title race, updated with the latest roster moves, transfer additions, and 2025 outlooks.

Ohio State (+195, odds-on favorite according to oddsmakers from Bovada.lv)

The Buckeyes return a ton of star power—WR Jeremiah Smith, last year’s Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a national title-winner, is back. Safety Caleb Downs will anchor a defense once again. But questions loom.

With Will Howard departing, QB Julian Sayin (a former 5-star transfer) is set to take the reins; spring practice reports say Lincoln Kienholz is in the mix. The offensive line has a hole after losing left tackle Josh Simmons; although Indiana transfer Zen Michalski arrives, inexperience remains.

Despite coaching turnover—Chip Kelly (offense) and Matt Patricia (defense) replace Hartline and Knowles—the Buckeyes have the talent and depth to run away with the East again. I’m pegging them as the most likely champion.

Prediction: Ohio State is the favorite and for good reason. The Buckeyes will win the Big Ten.

Penn State Nittany Lions (+225)

With quarterback Drew Allar returning after flirting with the NFL draw and back with game-changers Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen in the backfield, their offense is fierce. The PDP addition of Jim Knowles from OSU brings a steely defensive edge.

Losses like Abdul Carter (to NFL) hurt, but the portal haul of WRs—Trebor Pena, Devonte Ross, Kyron Hudson—is expected to reignite their aerial attack. Defense remains stout, though edge depth behind Carter/Dennis‑Sutton is unproven. All signs point to Penn State being a top challenger—and a year wiser from last season’s narrow playoff exit.

Prediction: Runner-up.

Oregon Ducks (+270)

While the Buckeyes won the national championship last season, it was the Ducks that won the conference. QB Dante Moore takes over for Dillon Gabriel—a loaded cupboard situation if he’s ready. They have depth across both lines, and star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei + safety Bradford Thieneman make their defense formidable. A top-five recruiting class, including elite QBs and CBs, caps it off. They slipped against OSU in the playoff, but Dan Lanning’s Ducks have everything it takes for a Big Ten run.

Prediction: They’ll come up short to win the conference this time around.

Michigan Wolverines (+1100)

The Michigan rebuild is real. Five-star Bryce Underwood arrives at QB after a down 2024. Defense returns a solid crew, though stud DBs like Will Johnson and Rod Moore are gone. Big Ten previewers highlight concerns on both lines—and integrating Underwood and new skill pieces could take time. I see them improving, but a championship charge in ’25 seems unlikely.

Prediction: Top‑half finish, no title trip.

Outsiders (USC +3000, Indiana +4600, Nebraska +4100…)

USC: Still adjusting to the Big Ten. Their QB situation adds intrigue but not enough to threaten the top 3.

Indiana: QB Fernando Mendoza from Cal gives them some spark, but defense and depth concerns persist.

Nebraska/Iowa/Illinois: All posted flashes last season but lost key talent. They’ll likely compete for bowl games rather than the title.

Bottom tier (Rutgers, Maryland, Purdue, etc.): Still rebuilding—championship is out of reach.

Final Prediction Board

Ohio State – Best talent, continuity, and depth.

Penn State – Well-rounded offense, top-tier defense, and momentum.

Oregon – Deep squad, elite coaching, and already playoff-tested.

Michigan – Rising fast, but Quarterback/OL questions linger.

Chasing pack – USC, Indiana, Illinois, Nebraska – bowl hopefuls, but no title pushes.

Title Outlook: The crown will head to Columbus. Penn State’s loaded offense and elite coaching edge them into a Big Ten showdown with the Buckeyes. If Julian Sayin thrives and OSU’s line holds, Ohio State could repeat as a national title winner. If Penn State hit on all cylinders—and Oregon falters at QB—the Nittany Lions could surprise everyone.