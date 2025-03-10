Wofford vs. Furman Prediction: Will Terriers pull off upset in title game?

The Wofford Terriers (24-10) and the Furman Paladins (26-8) are set to clash in the Southern Conference (SoCon) Championship game on Monday at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina. The winner will secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. So what’s the best bet in tonight’s Wofford vs. Furman matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Wofford Terriers (+1.5) vs. Furman Paladins (-1.5); o/u 137.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 10, 2025

Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

TV: ESPN

Wofford vs. Furman Public Betting: Bettors Love Paladins

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing Furman when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Wofford Terriers: Wofford enters the championship game with momentum, having secured a decisive 85-65 victory over VMI in the semifinals.

The Terriers have demonstrated resilience throughout the season, with notable performances from their backcourt duo, who have been instrumental in both scoring and playmaking. Defensively, Wofford has maintained a strong presence, limiting opponents to an average of 68 points per game.

Furman Paladins: Furman advanced to the championship by edging out top-seeded Chattanooga in a thrilling 80-77 overtime semifinal win.

The Paladins have showcased a balanced offense, with multiple players averaging double figures in scoring. Their defense has been equally impressive, often disrupting opponents’ offensive rhythms and forcing turnovers.

Season Series:

The teams split their regular-season meetings:

Wofford secured a 19-point victory on the road.

Furman responded with a narrow three-point win in the regular-season finale.

In the latter matchup, Wofford held a four-point lead with just over a minute remaining but couldn’t close out the game.

Key Matchup:

The battle between Wofford’s guards and Furman’s defensive schemes will be pivotal. If the Terriers’ backcourt can penetrate and create scoring opportunities, it could tilt the game in their favor. Conversely, Furman’s ability to stifle these playmakers and capitalize on turnovers will be crucial.

Wofford vs. Furman CBB Prediction:

Given the evenly matched nature of their previous encounters and the high stakes of the championship, this game is expected to be closely contested. However, considering Wofford’s recent form and their ability to perform under pressure, I give the Terriers the edge. I’m taking the Terriers at Bovada.lv.

Wofford vs. Furman Hoops Prediction: WOFFORD TERRIERS +1.5