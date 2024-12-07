Wisconsin vs. Marquette Prediction: Which team will bounce back?

Number 11 Wisconsin heads to Milwaukee to face #5 Marquette on Saturday. The game is at 1:30 PM ET on FOX. Can Marquette cover the 6.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Wisconsin vs. Marquette prediction.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 8-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-4 ATS this season.

The Marquette Golden Eagles are 8-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-2-1 ATS this season.

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Matchup & Betting Odds

621 Wisconsin Badgers (+6.5) at 622 Marquette Golden Eagles (-6.5); o/u 150.5

1:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 7, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: FOX

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing Marquette when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Wisconsin Badgers Game Notes

Badgers guard John Blackwell played well in his team’s 67-64 loss to Michigan on Tuesday. The 6’4” sophomore recorded 16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. The Bloomfield Hills, MI native shot 6 of 12 from the floor and 4 of 5 from the charity stripe in the loss.

Wisconsin guard John Tonje also had a big night in his team’s game on Tuesday. The Missouri transfer logged 18 points, 3 rebounds, 3 made three-pointers, and 2 steals. Tonje leads the team in scoring with 22.3 points per game this season.

Marquette Golden Eagles Game Notes

Golden Eagles forward Royce Parham provided a spark off the bench in his team’s 81-70 loss to Iowa State on Wednesday. The 6’8” freshman from Pittsburgh racked up 17 points, 4 rebounds, and a blocked shot in 23 minutes. He shot 7 of 12 from the field and 3 of 7 from long range in the loss.

Marquette guard Kam Jones stuffed the stat sheet in his team’s game on Wednesday. The senior from Memphis accumulated 14 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, a made three-pointer, and a steal. Jones leads the team in scoring with 19.0 points per game this year.

Wisconsin vs. Marquette CBB Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 4-5-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Badgers are 2-10-1 ATS after a loss since the start of last season.

Marquette is 7-2 ATS after a loss since the start of last season.

Marquette is 12-9-2 ATS in non-conference games since the beginning of last season.

Wisconsin vs. Marquette CBB Prediction:

Marquette is due for a win in this hotly contested in-state rivalry. Wisconsin is 4-1 straight up and 4-1 against the spread in the last 5 meetings between these two teams. But Marquette’s star guard Kam Jones came back to school for his senior year in 2024. He hasn’t beaten Wisconsin in his collegiate career.

Jones is in the midst of a monster year. The Memphis native is averaging 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 58.8% from the field and 42.1% from three-point range this season. The Golden Eagles have two additional seniors (David Joplin and Stevie Mitchell) who are both averaging over 11 points per game as well. They’ve never beaten Wisconsin either. Marquette will have this game at home, and they will have the extra motivation to finally get the monkey off their backs. I’m laying the points with the Golden Eagles in this one.

Wisconsin vs. Marquette CBB Prediction: MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES -6.5